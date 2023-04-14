Former Hull KR, Wakefield Trinity and Leeds Rhinos centre teases retirement u-turn

WHEN rugby league players retire, they normally retire for good with injury and pace loss often forcing some players’ hands.

For others, it’s often a case of missing the game that prompts them to get their boots back on.

The likes of Gareth Ellis and Jamie Peacock did so for Hull FC and Hull KR respectively, and the lure of getting back on the field is often too large to ignore.

The same can be said of former Hull KR, Wakefield Trinity and Leeds Rhinos centre Thomas Minns, who hung up his boots after a spell with Wakefield Trinity back in 2022.

Now, though, the 28-year-old has revealed a cryptic tweet, referencing him coming out of retirement once more.

Minns tweeted: “Best get the cobwebs off the old rugby boots eh @SMTMUK📄 #comebackpart5”

SMTM is, of course, Show Me The Money UK – one of rugby league’s leading agents within the game.

It remains to be seen which club the centre will join, but it could be the makings of another great comeback.