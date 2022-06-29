Super League reveal latest Sky Sports TV matches

Super League have revealed Sky Sports’ broadcast selections for round 19 of the season, the week following Magic Weekend.

Two matches will be shown live on Sky, starting with a Friday-night (15 July, 8pm kick-off) clash between top-four challengers St Helens and Huddersfield Giants.

Castleford Tigers and Warrington Wolves, two teams aiming to secure a play-off spot by the end of the season, will then meet on Saturday (16 July, 3pm kick-off) in the other televised game.

Super League Round 19 fixtures:

Friday, 15 July

St Helens vs. Huddersfield Giants, 8pm (Sky Sports)

Wigan Warriors vs. Hull FC, 8pm

Saturday, 16 July

Castleford Tigers vs. Warrington Wolves, 3pm (Sky Sports)

Toulouse Olympique vs. Leeds Rhinos, 6pm (5pm UK)

Sunday, 17 July

Hull KR vs. Wakefield Trinity, 3pm

Salford Red Devils vs. Catalans Dragons, 3pm