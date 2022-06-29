Leeds Rhinos discover length of Zane Tetevano suspension as Harry Newman appeal fails

Leeds Rhinos forward Zane Tetevano has been given a five-match ban for the high tackle which saw him dismissed in last week’s defeat at St Helens.

Tetevano was given a Grade D charge for the offence by the match review panel, which typically brings a charge of between three and five matches.

Considering his prior record, the New Zealander was given a punishment at the top end of that range by an independent disciplinary tribunal.

It means Tetevano will not be able to feature again for Leeds until the beginning of August.

Meanwhile, Rhinos centre Harry Newman failed in his appeal against a Grade C charge of ‘using aggressive language or body language towards the referee’.

He was initially given a two-match ban by the match review panel but after appealing, a tribunal upheld the penalty notice and added a further match as they considered the challenge to be ‘frivolous’.

Newman will now not only miss Saturday’s trip to Hull FC and the following weekend’s meeting with Castleford Tigers at Magic Weekend, but a subsequent trip to Toulouse Olympique as well.

Both Tetevano and Newman have also been fined £500.

Five Leeds players are currently under suspension – Bodene Thompson was given a two-match ban on Monday, while Tom Holroyd and Muizz Mustapha have seven and three games left to serve of current lengthy punishments.