Super League Round 1: Albert Goldthorpe Medal points

The Albert Goldthorpe Medal returns for the new Super League season, with League Express reporters picking out the players with the best performances in each match every week.

Here’s who got the points from the opening round of the year…

St Helens 28-8 Catalans Dragons

You could have picked a handful in an excellent Saints side, but Konrad Hurrell gets the nod for an excellent debut as he came up with numerous crucial plays in the first half to pull the hosts away from the Dragons.

3 pts – Konrad Hurrell (St Helens)

2 pts – Joe Batchelor (St Helens)

1 pt – Sione Mata’utia (St Helens)

Hull Kingston Rovers 10-24 Wigan Warriors

Jai Field gave an impressive display at fullback for the Warriors, especially in attack.

3 pts – Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)

2 pts – Cade Cust (Wigan Warriors)

1 pt – Jordan Abdull (Hull KR)

Castleford Tigers 16-26 Salford Red Devils

Marc Sneyd’s beautiful boot kicked the Tigers to death.

3 pts – Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils)

2 pts – Joe Burgess (Salford Red Devils)

1 pt – Derrell Olpherts (Castleford Tigers)

Leeds Rhinos 20-22 Warrington Wolves

Amid a host of heroic home performers, not least Rhyse Martin, Kruise Leeming and Morgan Gannon, Aidan Sezer stood out as the calm, midfield surveyor who controlled and dictated the tempo of play, no matter what the numbers.

3 pts – Aidan Sezer (Leeds Rhinos)

2 pts – Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos)

1 pt – Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves)

Toulouse Olympique 14-42 Huddersfield Giants

Danny Levi was an all-action hero on his debut for the Giants at hooker. Dynamic and creative, he is one to watch in 2022.

3 pts – Danny Levi (Huddersfield Giants)

2 pts – Oliver Russell (Huddersfield Giants)

1 pt – Theo Fages (Huddersfield Giants)

Wakefield Trinity 12-16 Hull FC

Joe Lovodua impressed greatly on his debut, scoring a try and cutting Trinity apart on more than one occasion.

3 pts – Joe Lovodua (Hull FC)

2 pts – Luke Gale (Hull FC)

1 pt – Tevita Satae (Hull FC)

Full match reports for every Super League game are available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.