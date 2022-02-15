Warrington Wolves and Castleford Tigers name squads for Super League clash with key men ruled out

The squads have been named for Thursday night’s Super League match between Warrington Wolves and Castleford Tigers, as Wire boss Daryl Powell prepares to go up against his old side for the first time.

However, whether Oliver Holmes will also face the team he left in the off-season remains in doubt, with Warrington appealing against the one-match ban handed to the back-row for a high tackle in their victory at Leeds Rhinos.

Holmes has been named in a 22-man squad for now while the Wolves await the outcome of their appeal.

Warrington will definitely be without Daryl Clark, who must sit this game out under concussion protocols after failing a head test during the Leeds match.

There is positive news for Powell with the potential returns of Toby King and Jack Hughes though, after the pair missed the season opener with knee and wrist problems respectively, while Riley Dean has been brought into the squad.

But Billy Magoulias (ankle), James Harrison and Greg Minikin (both ACL) remain out.

For Castleford, halfback Danny Richardson will mass the match after suffering a neck injury in their opening defeat to Salford Red Devils.

Lee Radford has not named Adam Milner in the squad either, after the forward was absent from the team for the Salford game, but there are places for youngsters Sam Hall and Cain Robb.

Nathan Massey (hip), Callum McLelland (knee), Jacques O’Neill (hamstring) and Sosaia Feki (Achilles) are still on sidelines for the Tigers.

Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers – Halliwell Jones Stadium, Thursday 8pm

Warrington: 1 Stefan Ratchford, 2 Josh Charnley, 3 Peter Mata’utia, 4 Toby King, 5 Matty Ashton, 6 Gareth Widdop, 7 George Williams, 8 Joe Philbin, 10 Mike Cooper, 11 Ben Currie, 12 Oliver Holmes, 13 Jack Hughes, 14 Jason Clark, 15 Joe Bullock, 16 Danny Walker, 17 Matt Davis, 19 Robbie Mulhern, 22 Josh Thewlis, 23 Connor Wrench, 24 Ellis Longstaff, 25 Ellis Robson, 27 Riley Dean.

Castleford: 1 Niall Evalds, 2 Derrell Olpherts, 3 Jordan Turner, 4 Jake Mamo, 5 Bureta Faraimo, 6 Jake Trueman, 8 Liam Watts, 9 Paul McShane, 10 George Lawler, 11 Kenny Edwards, 13 Joe Westerman, 15 George Griffin, 17 Mahe Fonua, 21 Alex Sutcliffe, 22 Daniel Smith, 23 Greg Eden, 24 Cheyse Blair, 25 Suaia Matagi, 29 Sam Hall, 31 Gareth O’Brien, 32 Cain Robb.