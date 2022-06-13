Super League Round 15: Albert Goldthorpe Medal points

Here’s who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…
Huddersfield Giants 30-16 Leeds Rhinos
Chris McQueen continued his outstanding form for Huddersfield with another top display in attack and defence.
3 pts – Chris McQueen (Huddersfield Giants)
2 pts – Ricky Leutele (Huddersfield Giants)
1 pt – Danny Levi (Huddersfield Giants)
Salford Red Devils 12-30 Wigan Warriors
Bevan French was unplayable in the second half. All three tries showed his quality, while he also showed up in defence as well.
3 pts – Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)
2 pts – Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)
1 pt – Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)
Catalans Dragons 36-8 Hull FC
Mitchell Pearce doesn’t dominate games, he controls them with subtlety and precision, and he took a firm grip of this contest from start to finish.
3 pts – Mitchell Pearce (Catalans Dragons)
2 pts – Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons)
1 pt – Tyrone May (Catalans Dragons)
Toulouse Olympique 14-20 Castleford Tigers
Danny Richardson was back to his best with a perfect kicking display and dominant performance at scrum-half.
3 pts – Danny Richardson (Castleford Tigers)
2 pts – Lucas Albert (Toulouse Olympique)
1 pt – Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers)
St Helens 26-18 Hull Kingston Rovers
Konrad Hurrell was at his bulldozing best all afternoon.
3 pts – Konrad Hurrell (St Helens)
2 pts – Will Hopoate (St Helens)
1 pt – Lachlan Coote (Hull Kingston Rovers)
Wakefield Trinity 30-24 Warrington Wolves
James Batchelor was in superb form despite playing out of position in the centre.
3 pts – James Batchelor (Wakefield Trinity)
2 pts – Jacob Miller (Wakefield Trinity)
1 pt – Lewis Murphy (Wakefield Trinity)
Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table (+ Round 15 points)
1 Jai Field (Wigan Warriors) 18 (+2)
2 Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons) 17 (+2)
3 Jonny Lomax (St Helens) 13
4 Jake Connor (Hull FC) 11
5= Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants) 10
Chris McQueen (Huddersfield Giants) 10 (+3)
Konrad Hurrell (St Helens) 10 (+3)
8= Lachlan Coote (Hull KR) 9 (+1)
Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils) 9
Jack Welsby (St Helens) 9
Tommy Makinson (St Helens) 9
