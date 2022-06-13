Super League Round 15: Albert Goldthorpe Medal points

Here’s who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…

Huddersfield Giants 30-16 Leeds Rhinos

Chris McQueen continued his outstanding form for Huddersfield with another top display in attack and defence.

3 pts – Chris McQueen (Huddersfield Giants)

2 pts – Ricky Leutele (Huddersfield Giants)

1 pt – Danny Levi (Huddersfield Giants)

Salford Red Devils 12-30 Wigan Warriors

Bevan French was unplayable in the second half. All three tries showed his quality, while he also showed up in defence as well.

3 pts – Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)

2 pts – Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)

1 pt – Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

Catalans Dragons 36-8 Hull FC

Mitchell Pearce doesn’t dominate games, he controls them with subtlety and precision, and he took a firm grip of this contest from start to finish.

3 pts – Mitchell Pearce (Catalans Dragons)

2 pts – Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons)

1 pt – Tyrone May (Catalans Dragons)

Toulouse Olympique 14-20 Castleford Tigers

Danny Richardson was back to his best with a perfect kicking display and dominant performance at scrum-half.

3 pts – Danny Richardson (Castleford Tigers)

2 pts – Lucas Albert (Toulouse Olympique)

1 pt – Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers)

St Helens 26-18 Hull Kingston Rovers

Konrad Hurrell was at his bulldozing best all afternoon.

3 pts – Konrad Hurrell (St Helens)

2 pts – Will Hopoate (St Helens)

1 pt – Lachlan Coote (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Wakefield Trinity 30-24 Warrington Wolves

James Batchelor was in superb form despite playing out of position in the centre.

3 pts – James Batchelor (Wakefield Trinity)

2 pts – Jacob Miller (Wakefield Trinity)

1 pt – Lewis Murphy (Wakefield Trinity)

Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table (+ Round 15 points)

1 Jai Field (Wigan Warriors) 18 (+2)

2 Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons) 17 (+2)

3 Jonny Lomax (St Helens) 13

4 Jake Connor (Hull FC) 11

5= Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants) 10

Chris McQueen (Huddersfield Giants) 10 (+3)

Konrad Hurrell (St Helens) 10 (+3)

8= Lachlan Coote (Hull KR) 9 (+1)

Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils) 9

Jack Welsby (St Helens) 9

Tommy Makinson (St Helens) 9

