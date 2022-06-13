Shaun Wane reveals England squad for All Stars clash

Jack Welsby is set to make his England debut against the Combined Nations All stars, while St Helens teammates Joe Batchelor and Matty Lees are also among five uncapped players named in Shaun Wane’s 20-man squad.

For the second consecutive year, a team of Super League-based players eligible for other nations will make up the mid-season opposition for England.

It will be important preparation for the autumn’s home World Cup and a chance for players to make their case for shirts in the tournament.

Fullback Welsby is expected to make his international debut this weekend while backrow Batchelor and prop Lees could also be rewarded for their fine club form.

Warrington Wolves winger Matty Ashton and Huddersfield Giants centre Jake Wardle are the other uncapped players named in the squad.

There are recalls for Catalans Dragons pair Michael McIlorum and Mike McMeeken, who haven’t played for England since the 2013 and 2017 World Cups respectively, as well as Salford Red Devils centre Kallum Watkins.

Six of the 20 players named were not in Wane’s training squad at the beginning of the year, with Warrington prop Joe Philbin recalled alongside Ashton, Batchelor, McIlorum, McMeeken and Watkins.

There are a number of notable absences, with Saints’ Morgan Knowles and Jonny Lomax said to be missing through injury.

Lewis Dodd, Niall Evalds, Mark Percival and Kai Pearce-Paul are among the other contenders to miss out because of injury while Wigan Warriors winger Liam Marshall is not included in the squad – which features no NRL players – despite his strong recent performances.

Despite their poor Super League form, there are five Wolves players included in total, the same number as St Helens.

Catalans provide three including Sam Tomkins, who will continue as England captain.

The All Stars match takes place at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday with a 5.45pm kick-off.

England 20-man squad to face Combined Nations All Stars:

Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves), Joe Batchelor (St Helens), John Bateman (Wigan Warriors), Mike Cooper (Warrington Wolves), Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors), Ryan Hall (Hull KR), Matty Lees (St Helens), Michael McIlorum, Mike McMeeken (both Catalans Dragons), Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers), Tommy Makinson (St Helens), Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos), Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford (both Warrington Wolves), Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons, Captain), Alex Walmsley (St Helens), Jake Wardle (Huddersfield Giants), Kallum Watkins (Salford Red Devils), Jack Welsby (St Helens), George Williams (Warrington Wolves)