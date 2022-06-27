Super League Round 16: Albert Goldthorpe Medal points

Here’s who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…
St Helens 42-12 Leeds Rhinos
Morgan Knowles was outstanding in a solid Saints pack.
3 pts – Morgan Knowles (St Helens)
2 pts – Konrad Hurrell (St Helens)
1 pt – Alex Walmsley (St Helens)
Warrington Wolves 4-0 Hull FC
Josh Thewlis was excellent for the hosts. The outside back carried the ball tirelessly, with his speed a constant worry for the Hull defence, and came up with some big defensive plays.
3 pts – Josh Thewlis (Warrington Wolves)
2 pts – Thomas Mikaele (Warrington Wolves)
1 pt – Manu Ma’u (Hull FC)
Wigan Warriors 40-6 Toulouse Olympique
You cannot score four tries and not be the star man. Abbas Miski seems to be getting better each week and he was on hand to finish off a number of flowing passing moves.
3 pts – Abbas Miski (Wigan Warriors)
2 pts – Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)
1 pt – Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)
Salford Red Devils 74-10 Wakefield Trinity
It could have gone to anyone in a red shirt, but Brodie Croft was unplayable. His vision, speed and skill was on display as he tormented Wakefield for the hour he was on the field.
3 pts – Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils)
2 pts – Kallum Watkins (Salford Red Devils)
1 pt – Joe Burgess (Salford Red Devils)
Hull Kingston Rovers 10-38 Huddersfield Giants
Leroy Cudjoe scored a superb hat-trick and put Rovers on the back foot every time he got the ball.
3 pts – Leroy Cudjoe (Huddersfield Giants)
2 pts – Luke Yates (Huddersfield Giants)
1 pt – Danny Levi (Huddersfield Giants)
Castleford Tigers 17-16 Catalans Dragons
Castleford scrum-half Danny Richardson, if only for his match-winning field- goal, and of course his touchline conversion of Derrell Olpherts’ try.
3 pts – Danny Richardson (Castleford Tigers)
2 pts – Mitchell Pearce (Catalans Dragons)
1 pt – Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons)
Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table (+ Round 16 points)
1 Jai Field (Wigan Warriors) 19 (+1)
2 Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons) 18 (+1)
3 Jonny Lomax (St Helens) 13
4= Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils) 12 (+3)
Konrad Hurrell (St Helens) 12 (+2)
6 Jake Connor (Hull FC) 11
7= Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants) 10
Chris McQueen (Huddersfield Giants) 10
9= Lachlan Coote (Hull KR) 9
Jack Welsby (St Helens) 9
Tommy Makinson (St Helens) 9
Full match reports for every Super League game are available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.