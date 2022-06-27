Super League Round 16: Albert Goldthorpe Medal points

Here’s who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…

St Helens 42-12 Leeds Rhinos

Morgan Knowles was outstanding in a solid Saints pack.

3 pts – Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

2 pts – Konrad Hurrell (St Helens)

1 pt – Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

Warrington Wolves 4-0 Hull FC

Josh Thewlis was excellent for the hosts. The outside back carried the ball tirelessly, with his speed a constant worry for the Hull defence, and came up with some big defensive plays.

3 pts – Josh Thewlis (Warrington Wolves)

2 pts – Thomas Mikaele (Warrington Wolves)

1 pt – Manu Ma’u (Hull FC)

Wigan Warriors 40-6 Toulouse Olympique

You cannot score four tries and not be the star man. Abbas Miski seems to be getting better each week and he was on hand to finish off a number of flowing passing moves.

3 pts – Abbas Miski (Wigan Warriors)

2 pts – Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)

1 pt – Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)

Salford Red Devils 74-10 Wakefield Trinity

It could have gone to anyone in a red shirt, but Brodie Croft was unplayable. His vision, speed and skill was on display as he tormented Wakefield for the hour he was on the field.

3 pts – Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils)

2 pts – Kallum Watkins (Salford Red Devils)

1 pt – Joe Burgess (Salford Red Devils)

Hull Kingston Rovers 10-38 Huddersfield Giants

Leroy Cudjoe scored a superb hat-trick and put Rovers on the back foot every time he got the ball.

3 pts – Leroy Cudjoe (Huddersfield Giants)

2 pts – Luke Yates (Huddersfield Giants)

1 pt – Danny Levi (Huddersfield Giants)

Castleford Tigers 17-16 Catalans Dragons

Castleford scrum-half Danny Richardson, if only for his match-winning field- goal, and of course his touchline conversion of Derrell Olpherts’ try.

3 pts – Danny Richardson (Castleford Tigers)

2 pts – Mitchell Pearce (Catalans Dragons)

1 pt – Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons)

Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table (+ Round 16 points)

1 Jai Field (Wigan Warriors) 19 (+1)

2 Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons) 18 (+1)

3 Jonny Lomax (St Helens) 13

4= Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils) 12 (+3)

Konrad Hurrell (St Helens) 12 (+2)

6 Jake Connor (Hull FC) 11

7= Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants) 10

Chris McQueen (Huddersfield Giants) 10

9= Lachlan Coote (Hull KR) 9

Jack Welsby (St Helens) 9

Tommy Makinson (St Helens) 9

