Super League Round 24: Albert Goldthorpe Medal points

HERE’S who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…
Wakefield Trinity 10-18 Catalans Dragons
3 pts – Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons)
2 pts – Kelepi Tanginoa (Wakefield Trinity)
1 pt – Lee Kershaw (Wakefield Trinity)
Huddersfield Giants 18-26 Hull KR
Jordan Abdull came on at loose forward and scored the crucial try that turned the game.
3 pts – Jordan Abdull (Hull KR)
2 pts – Brad Schneider (Hull KR)
1 pt – Kane Linnett (Hull KR)
Castleford Tigers 29-12 Hull FC
Jason Qareqare was at his spectacular best, making 228 metres with several devastating breaks.
3 pts – Jason Qareqare (Castleford Tigers)
2 pts – Muizz Mustapha (Castleford Tigers)
1 pt – Jordan Johnstone (Castleford Tigers)
St Helens 22-12 Leigh Leopards
James Bell set the tone early, using his line speed to force errors.
3 pts – James Bell (St Helens)
2 pts – Tommy Makinson (St Helens)
1 pt – Jonny Lomax (St Helens)
Leeds Rhinos 0-50 Wigan Warriors
Jake Wardle has been an exceptional signing for Wigan and his hat-trick capped another impressive display.
3 pts – Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors)
2 pts – Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors)
1 pt – Abbas Miski (Wigan Warriors)
Salford Red Devils 24-20 Warrington Wolves
Brodie Croft proved why he is Man of Steel with a stellar performance as he led his team around the field.
3 pts – Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils)
2 pts – Sam Stone (Salford Red Devils)
1 pt – Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves)
Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table (+ Round 25 points)
1 George Williams (Warrington Wolves) 27
2 Bevan French (Wigan Warriors) 24
3 Lachlan Lam (Leigh Leopards) 22
4 Benjamin Garcia (Catalans Dragons) 19
5 Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 17 (+2)
6= Jake Clifford (Hull FC) 16
Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 16
8 Jordan Abdull (Hull KR) 15 (+3)
9= Tom Amone (Leigh Leopards) 14
Ryan Brierley (Salford Red Devils) 14
Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils) 14 (+3)