Super League Round 24: Albert Goldthorpe Medal points

HERE’S who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…

Wakefield Trinity 10-18 Catalans Dragons

3 pts – Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons)

2 pts – Kelepi Tanginoa (Wakefield Trinity)

1 pt – Lee Kershaw (Wakefield Trinity)

Huddersfield Giants 18-26 Hull KR

Jordan Abdull came on at loose forward and scored the crucial try that turned the game.

3 pts – Jordan Abdull (Hull KR)

2 pts – Brad Schneider (Hull KR)

1 pt – Kane Linnett (Hull KR)

Castleford Tigers 29-12 Hull FC

Jason Qareqare was at his spectacular best, making 228 metres with several devastating breaks.

3 pts – Jason Qareqare (Castleford Tigers)

2 pts – Muizz Mustapha (Castleford Tigers)

1 pt – Jordan Johnstone (Castleford Tigers)

St Helens 22-12 Leigh Leopards

James Bell set the tone early, using his line speed to force errors.

3 pts – James Bell (St Helens)

2 pts – Tommy Makinson (St Helens)

1 pt – Jonny Lomax (St Helens)

Leeds Rhinos 0-50 Wigan Warriors

Jake Wardle has been an exceptional signing for Wigan and his hat-trick capped another impressive display.

3 pts – Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors)

2 pts – Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors)

1 pt – Abbas Miski (Wigan Warriors)

Salford Red Devils 24-20 Warrington Wolves

Brodie Croft proved why he is Man of Steel with a stellar performance as he led his team around the field.

3 pts – Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils)

2 pts – Sam Stone (Salford Red Devils)

1 pt – Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves)

Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table (+ Round 25 points)

1 George Williams (Warrington Wolves) 27

2 Bevan French (Wigan Warriors) 24

3 Lachlan Lam (Leigh Leopards) 22

4 Benjamin Garcia (Catalans Dragons) 19

5 Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 17 (+2)

6= Jake Clifford (Hull FC) 16

Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 16

8 Jordan Abdull (Hull KR) 15 (+3)

9= Tom Amone (Leigh Leopards) 14

Ryan Brierley (Salford Red Devils) 14

Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils) 14 (+3)

