Castleford Tigers stalwart set to leave Super League club

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have announced that Nathan Massey will leave the club at the end of the 2023 Super League season.

Massey has been with the Tigers since he was 15 years old having worked his way through the Academy system, making his debut against Lock Lane in 2007 in the Challenge Cup and has now reached 300 appearances for the Tigers after hitting the milestone during last week’s home win over Hull FC.

In 2023 he was honoured with a testimonial year by the RFL.

On the news, Massey said: “It’s emotional to be leaving but it’s probably the right time for me and the club to go a different way. I’ve loved every single minute at this club, and I am proud to have represented the jersey as I have done. I first started at fifteen as a chubby, long-haired kid and I am leaving as a 34-year-old, so I’ve got fond memories here. I’ve been proud to represent this club for a long time.”

The forward began life in the Tigers]’ Academy ranks as a teenager alongside a number of players who also eventually broke into Castleford’s senior squad. Massey looked back on his time in the youth system and his first team debut, by saying:

“Westy and Wattsy are still exactly the same! I’ve had the privilege of growing up with some of the boys I’ve played with through the academy and that’s been great. I’ve made some mates for life here and I’ve loved every minute. There were a few of us who made their debut in that game because Wattsy did as well, and it was a big occasion for the town.

“The stands down here were packed and it was a blend of first team and academy boys coming through who played.”

I’ve loved every single minute at this club, and I am proud to have represented the jersey as I have done… – Nathan Massey

“There have been some great players who have helped my career, namely Andy Lynch who was a big influence on me when he came to the club. People like Millo and players like that have been great for me.

“Lynchy used to set the example with how hard he worked by doing extras and things like that. That was sort of one of his key attributes, so I used to aspire to be like him and work as hard as he did which put me in good stead.”

In closing, Massey wanted to thank the Tigers faithful for their backing over the years.

“It’s obviously been my testimonial year and the support has been amazing, so I’d like to thank the fans and sponsors for their support. I think we’ve got the best fans in the league down here and they always come out in their numbers and support us, regardless of if we win or lose. Long may that continue going forward for the boys.

“My all-star game will probably be one of the last times I will be here at home, and it should be a great occasion and it’s raising funds for a great charity in Life for a Kid so hopefully we can get a few numbers down.”

Director of Rugby Operations, Danny Wilson commented on Massey’s departure and said, “He’s had a fantastic career at the club. He’s been a really good professional and a good man. When you look at young kids coming through, you want them to model themselves on the behaviours that Massey has shown.

“He’ll forever go down in history as a Castleford legend. He’s had a really good time at the club, and he’s had some success. Like everybody, there comes a time when change is needed and for Massey, this is the time for him to explore new ventures. We really wish him the best of luck, and I’m so privileged to have worked with him. We’re really grateful for the position that the club are in as a result of what he’s done over the last 15 years at the club.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.