Super League Round 3: Albert Goldthorpe Medal points

Here’s who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…

Leeds Rhinos 4-10 Catalans Dragons

Mike McMeeken was a handful throughout in the unfamiliar position of bulwark, also making 45 tackles. “He just put his hand up and said he’d play prop; he was unreal, awesome, his performance was top drawer,” said his coach Steve McNamara in admiration.

3 pts – Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons)

2 pts – Joe Chan (Catalans Dragons)

1 pt – Ben Garcia (Catalans Dragons)

Wigan Warriors 22-12 Huddersfield Giants

Thomas Leuluai seems to be getting younger, not older. Once again, he was like a brick wall in defence, but his attacking game was on point too as he had a hand in two tries.

3 pts – Thomas Leuluai (Wigan Warriors)

2 pts – Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors)

1 pt – John Bateman (Wigan Warriors)

Hull Kingston Rovers 26-10 Castleford Tigers

Shaun Kenny-Dowall produced a great captain’s knock, setting a high standard in defence while also leading from the front with his carries.

3 pts – Shaun Kenny-Dowall (Hull Kingston Rovers)

2 pts – Matt Parcell (Hull Kingston Rovers)

1 pt – Sam Wood (Hull Kingston Rovers)

St Helens 20-4 Wakefield Trinity

Mark Percival took his two tries well and was a constant threat on Saints’ dangerous left edge.

3 pts – Mark Percival (St Helens)

2 pts – Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

1 pt – Agnatius Paasi (St Helens)

Hull FC 48-16 Salford Red Devils

Jake Connor was the best player on the field by a distance, pulling Salford’s defence apart on six occasions whilst adding a try of his own.

3 pts – Jake Connor (Hull FC)

2 pts – Josh Reynolds (Hull FC)

1 pt – Jordan Lane (Hull FC)

Toulouse Olympique 18-32 Warrington Wolves

George Williams made up for the absence of halfback partner Gareth Widdop to illness with a fine display, providing a steady hand throughout alongside Stefan Ratchford.

3 pts – George Williams (Warrington Wolves)

2 pts – Olly Ashall-Bott (Toulouse Olympique)

1 pt – Toby King (Warrington Wolves)

Albert Goldthorpe Medal table (+ Round 3 points)

1 Jai Field (Wigan Warriors) 6

2= Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 4

2= George Williams (Warrington Wolves) 4 (+3)

2= Sione Mata’utia (St Helens) 4

5= 15 players on 3 points

