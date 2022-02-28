Super League Round 3: Albert Goldthorpe Medal points

Here’s who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…
Leeds Rhinos 4-10 Catalans Dragons
Mike McMeeken was a handful throughout in the unfamiliar position of bulwark, also making 45 tackles. “He just put his hand up and said he’d play prop; he was unreal, awesome, his performance was top drawer,” said his coach Steve McNamara in admiration.
3 pts – Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons)
2 pts – Joe Chan (Catalans Dragons)
1 pt – Ben Garcia (Catalans Dragons)
Wigan Warriors 22-12 Huddersfield Giants
Thomas Leuluai seems to be getting younger, not older. Once again, he was like a brick wall in defence, but his attacking game was on point too as he had a hand in two tries.
3 pts – Thomas Leuluai (Wigan Warriors)
2 pts – Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors)
1 pt – John Bateman (Wigan Warriors)
Hull Kingston Rovers 26-10 Castleford Tigers
Shaun Kenny-Dowall produced a great captain’s knock, setting a high standard in defence while also leading from the front with his carries.
3 pts – Shaun Kenny-Dowall (Hull Kingston Rovers)
2 pts – Matt Parcell (Hull Kingston Rovers)
1 pt – Sam Wood (Hull Kingston Rovers)
St Helens 20-4 Wakefield Trinity
Mark Percival took his two tries well and was a constant threat on Saints’ dangerous left edge.
3 pts – Mark Percival (St Helens)
2 pts – Morgan Knowles (St Helens)
1 pt – Agnatius Paasi (St Helens)
Hull FC 48-16 Salford Red Devils
Jake Connor was the best player on the field by a distance, pulling Salford’s defence apart on six occasions whilst adding a try of his own.
3 pts – Jake Connor (Hull FC)
2 pts – Josh Reynolds (Hull FC)
1 pt – Jordan Lane (Hull FC)
Toulouse Olympique 18-32 Warrington Wolves
George Williams made up for the absence of halfback partner Gareth Widdop to illness with a fine display, providing a steady hand throughout alongside Stefan Ratchford.
3 pts – George Williams (Warrington Wolves)
2 pts – Olly Ashall-Bott (Toulouse Olympique)
1 pt – Toby King (Warrington Wolves)
Albert Goldthorpe Medal table (+ Round 3 points)
1 Jai Field (Wigan Warriors) 6
2= Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 4
2= George Williams (Warrington Wolves) 4 (+3)
2= Sione Mata’utia (St Helens) 4
5= 15 players on 3 points