Super League Round Eight Attendances: Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos post impressive numbers

HERE are the Super League attendances from all six games this weekend.

St Helens 58-0 Hull FC

10,488 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night

Wigan Warriors 36-14 Castleford Tigers

13,069 at the DW Stadium on Friday night

Leeds Rhinos 24-30 Huddersfield Giants

13,128 at AMT Headingley Stadium on Friday night

Warrington Wolves 16-14 Leigh Leopards

10,443 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday afternoon

London Broncos 4-12 Salford Red Devils

2,450 at the Cherry Red Records Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Catalans Dragons 36-6 Hull KR

8,783 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening

