Super League Round Eight Attendances: Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos post impressive numbers

HERE are the Super League attendances from all six games this weekend.
St Helens 58-0 Hull FC
10,488 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night
Wigan Warriors 36-14 Castleford Tigers
13,069 at the DW Stadium on Friday night
Leeds Rhinos 24-30 Huddersfield Giants
13,128 at AMT Headingley Stadium on Friday night
Warrington Wolves 16-14 Leigh Leopards
10,443 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday afternoon
London Broncos 4-12 Salford Red Devils
2,450 at the Cherry Red Records Stadium on Saturday afternoon
Catalans Dragons 36-6 Hull KR
8,783 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening
