Super League Team of the Week: Wigan, St Helens, Warrington, Huddersfield and Catalans dominate

WHICH Super League stars make Total RL Team of the Week?

1. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves

Matt Dufty has enjoyed a terrific year for Warrington so far and he was instrumental in the Wolves’ win over Leigh.

2. Liam Marshall – Wigan Warriors

Another two-try haul for Liam Marshall as the winger dominated against Castleford.

3. Mark Percival – St Helens

Mark Percival was superb for Saints against Hull FC, scoring a try and kicking six from seven conversions.

4. Esan Marsters – Huddersfield Giants

What a performance from Esan Marsters as the Huddersfield centre destroyed Leeds down their right-edge defence.

5. Adam Swift – Huddersfield Giants

Adam Swift just keeps getting better and better with the Giants winger notching another double in an accomplished performance against Leeds.

6. Jack Welsby – St Helens

Moved into the halves due to Lewis Dodd’s injury, Jack Welsby was in fine form against Hull FC.

7. Theo Fages – Catalans Dragons

Theo Fages ran the show for Catalans against Hull KR on Saturday evening.

8. Tom Amone – Leigh Leopards

Tom Amone is vitally important for this Leigh outfit and he was massive in the middle against Warrington.

9. Michael McIlorum – Catalans Dragons

Michael McIlorum wound back the years for Catalans with a great performance against Hull KR.

10. Patrick Mago – Wigan Warriors

Another terrific display from Patrick Mago in Wigan’s emphatic win over Castleford.

11. Lachlan Fitzgibbon – Warrington Wolves

What a signing Lachlan Fitzgibbon has proved to be for Warrington and the second-rower was in fine form against Leigh.

12. Leroy Cudjoe – Huddersfield Giants

Leroy Cudjoe has aged like a fine wine and he was phenomenal against Leeds on Friday night.

13. Joe Shorrocks – Salford Red Devils

A big performance from Joe Shorrocks in their win over London.

Substitutes

14. Sione Mata’utia – St Helens

Another strong performance from Sione Mata’utia who is a constant thorn in opposition sides.

15. Junior Nsemba – Wigan Warriors

In for Willie Isa, Junior Nsemba was a terror for Wigan against Castleford, rampaging through on numerous occasions.

16. Tim Lafai – Salford Red Devils

Tim Lafai is a potent weapon for Salford and he enjoyed himself against London.

17. George Hill – Castleford Tigers

Thrown in the deep end for Castleford against Wigan on Friday, George Hill did not look out of place and had a great debut.

