Super League Round Four Attendances: St Helens and Catalans Dragons post impressive numbers

HERE are the attendances from Super League round four.

Hull KR vs Warrington Wolves

Not given

Castleford Tigers vs Huddersfield Giants

7,040 at The Jungle on Friday night

St Helens vs Salford Red Devils

11,548 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night

Leigh Leopards vs Leeds Rhinos

Not given

London Broncos vs Wigan Warriors

4,116 at the Cherry Red Records Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Catalans Dragons vs Hull FC

9,140 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.