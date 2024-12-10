Super League Round One odds revealed already as Betfred reveal favourites

THE 2025 Super League season isn’t too far away, with just two months to go until Round One kicks off on Thursday 13 February between reigning champions Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards.

As all those involved within the rugby league fraternity are making their predictions, with Super League sponsors Betfred also getting in on the act.

In fact, Betfred have already released their odds for Super League Round One, with some interesting choices permeating the list.

Thursday 13 February

Wigan Warriors vs Leigh Leopards

Wigan – 4/11

Leigh – 5/2

Draw – 18/1

Friday 14 February

Catalans Dragons vs Hull FC

Catalans – 3/10

Hull FC – 5/2

Draw – 25/1

Hull KR vs Castleford Tigers

Hull KR – 4/11

Castleford – 9/4

Draw – 22/1

Saturday 15 February

Leeds Rhinos vs Wakefield Trinity

Leeds – 2/7

Wakefield – 11/4

Draw – 25/1

St Helens vs Salford Red Devils

St Helens – 4/11

Salford – 9/4

Draw – 22/1

Sunday 16 February

Huddersfield Giants vs Warrington Wolves

Huddersfield – 13/8

Warrington 1/2

Draw – 22/1

Interestingly, from the odds above, Betfred have just Warrington Wolves winning away from home in Round One, with Sam Burgess’ side enjoying the shortest odds of any team at 1/2

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast