Super League Round One odds revealed already as Betfred reveal favourites

THE 2025 Super League season isn’t too far away, with just two months to go until Round One kicks off on Thursday 13 February between reigning champions Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards.
As all those involved within the rugby league fraternity are making their predictions, with Super League sponsors Betfred also getting in on the act.
In fact, Betfred have already released their odds for Super League Round One, with some interesting choices permeating the list.
Thursday 13 February
Wigan Warriors vs Leigh Leopards
Wigan – 4/11
Leigh – 5/2
Draw – 18/1
Friday 14 February
Catalans Dragons vs Hull FC
Catalans – 3/10
Hull FC – 5/2
Draw – 25/1
Hull KR vs Castleford Tigers
Hull KR – 4/11
Castleford – 9/4
Draw – 22/1
Saturday 15 February
Leeds Rhinos vs Wakefield Trinity
Leeds – 2/7
Wakefield – 11/4
Draw – 25/1
St Helens vs Salford Red Devils
St Helens – 4/11
Salford – 9/4
Draw – 22/1
Sunday 16 February
Huddersfield Giants vs Warrington Wolves
Huddersfield – 13/8
Warrington 1/2
Draw – 22/1
Interestingly, from the odds above, Betfred have just Warrington Wolves winning away from home in Round One, with Sam Burgess’ side enjoying the shortest odds of any team at 1/2
