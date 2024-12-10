Three potential Super League dark horses for the 2025 season

THE 2025 Super League season is two months away and all 12 top flight clubs will have nearly completed their recruitment and retention.

Of course, predictions are coming in thick and fast for the season ahead as bookmakers compile their odds.

Taking a look towards next season, which three Super League sides could be potential dark horses to make the play-offs?

Wakefield Trinity

The newest Super League side in 2025 will be Wakefield Trinity, though their absence from the top flight was for just one season. Head coach Daryl Powell, bankrolled by new owner Matt Ellis, got Wakefield firing with ease in 2024 as Trinity swept aside fellow Championship sides on their way to Super League. The likes of Tom Johnstone, Mike McMeeken, Jake Trueman and Olly Russell have all joined up with Wakefield, whilst Powell has done well to keep the majority of his squad together from last season too. Stranger things have happened, but Trinity do not look too out of place to be fighting for a play-off spot – much the same as Leigh Leopards did in their first season back in the big time in 2023.

Salford Red Devils

We all saw what Salford Red Devils did in 2024 under head coach Paul Rowley, as they finished fourth before falling to Leigh in the play-offs. With a shoestring budget, Rowley is a miracle worker and with it being his last season as head coach before moving to a director of rugby role, he will be striving even harder to make it a year to remember. The Red Devils is, arguably, even stronger than last year with Esan Marsters, Chris Hill and Joe Bullock adding to an already competent squad. Of course, if injuries bite then Salford may struggle with a smaller squad, but Rowley has been there and done that before.

Leeds Rhinos

At one point, Leeds Rhinos will fire again and the rest of Super League will take note – could 2025 be the year? New head coach Brad Arthur has already implemented a new culture and new ideas, with the Rhinos players enduring a tough pre-season. The former Parramatta Eels boss only has a one-year deal under his belt so it will be interesting to see how that pans out, but with Jake Connor, Keenan Palasia and Ryan Hall among those joining for 2025, the Leeds squad is shaping up nicely. Lachie Miller and Matt Frawley will be better for their experience in 2024 and there seems to be a real buzz being generated around Headingley.

