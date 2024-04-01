Super League Round Six Attendances: Castleford Tigers, Hull KR, St Helens and Warrington Wolves impress

HERE are the confirmed Super League attendances over the weekend.

Castleford Tigers vs Leeds Rhinos

9,026 at The Jungle on Thursday night

Hull KR vs Hull FC

Sell-out (12,225 approx.) at Craven Park on Friday afternoon

St Helens vs Wigan Warriors

17,980 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday afternoon

Warrington Wolves vs Catalans Dragons

11,214 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Salford Red Devils vs Leigh Leopards

6,177 at the Salford Community Stadium on Saturday evening

London Broncos vs Huddersfield Giants

No attendance given

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.