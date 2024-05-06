Super League Round Ten Attendances: Wigan Warriors, Leigh Leopards and Hull KR post impressive numbers

What were the Super League attendances like from Round Ten?
Wigan Warriors 30-8 Catalans Dragons
14,481 at the DW Stadium on Thursday night
Leeds Rhinos 46-8 London Broncos
13,259 at Headingley on Friday night
Warrington Wolves 24-6 Hull FC
8,860 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night
Huddersfield Giants 16-18 Salford Red Devils
4,833 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday night
Hull KR 40-20 St Helens
Sell-out (10,500) at Craven Park on Saturday afternoon
Leigh Leopards 28-28 Castleford Tigers
8,035 at the Leigh Sports Village on Saturday evening
