Super League Round Ten Attendances: Wigan Warriors, Leigh Leopards and Hull KR post impressive numbers

What were the Super League attendances like from Round Ten?

Wigan Warriors 30-8 Catalans Dragons

14,481 at the DW Stadium on Thursday night

Leeds Rhinos 46-8 London Broncos

13,259 at Headingley on Friday night

Warrington Wolves 24-6 Hull FC

8,860 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night

Huddersfield Giants 16-18 Salford Red Devils

4,833 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday night

Hull KR 40-20 St Helens

Sell-out (10,500) at Craven Park on Saturday afternoon

Leigh Leopards 28-28 Castleford Tigers

8,035 at the Leigh Sports Village on Saturday evening

