Super League Team of the Week: Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves, Castleford Tigers, Hull KR and Salford Red Devils dominate

Which stars make League Express’ Super League Team of the Week?

1. Tex Hoy – Castleford Tigers

Tex Hoy has been a shining light for Castleford since joining and was again a joy to watch in the draw at Leigh.

2. Josh Thewlis – Warrington Wolves

A hat-trick and four conversions sees Josh Thewlis easily make this Team of the Week in the win over Hull.

3. Nene Macdonald – Salford Red Devils

Another powerful performance from Nene Macdonald with the centre grabbing two tries against Huddersfield.

4. Peta Hiku – Hull KR

Destroyed St Helens on more than one occasion as Peta Hiku’s great form continues.

5. Louis Senior – Castleford Tigers

It was Louis, rather than Innes, Senior that grabbed the headlines for Castleford in a two-try performance against Leigh.

6. Jack Sinfield – Leeds Rhinos

Given a chance by Rohan Smith and Jack Sinfield took it, putting in a mature display in the win over London.

7. Marc Sneyd – Salford Red Devils

Controlled the game from the first minute against Huddersfield.

8. Sam Lisone – Leeds Rhinos

Registered a deserved try as Sam Lisone destroyed London down the middle.

9. Sam Powell – Warrington Wolves

It was Sam Powell’s best game in a Warrington shirt as the hooker helped the Wolves’ attack fire in the win over Hull FC.

10. Joe Philbin – Warrington Wolves

Joe Philbin took some monster runs, skittling Hull FC defenders on a number of occasions on Friday night.

11. Junior Nsemba – Wigan Warriors

Junior Nsemba has started the 2024 Super League season like a house on fire and he was in a rampant mood against Catalans on Thursday night.

12. Kelepi Tanginoa – Hull KR

What a signing Kelepi Tanginoa has proved to be for Hull KR and he was in fine form once more against St Helens.

13. George Hill – Castleford Tigers

Another mature performance from the young Castleford man against Leigh.

Substitutes

14. Tim Lafai – Salford Red Devils

Consistently dangerous with ball in hand, Tim Lafai excelled for Salford against Huddersfield.

15. George Williams – Warrington Wolves

Took control of the Warrington outfit against Hull FC.

16. Jake Wardle – Wigan Warriors

Jake Wardle was superb in defence for Wigan against Catalans, putting in a number of big hits and last-ditch tackles.

17. Elliot Minchella – Hull KR

A massive captain’s knock for Elliot Minchella against St Helens.

