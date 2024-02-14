Super League secures six international broadcast agreements to guarantee largest ever national and international audience

RUGBY LEAGUE COMMERCIAL today announced a set of six international broadcast agreements for the forthcoming Betfred Super League season, delivered through the sport’s long-term strategic partnership with IMG, taking the competition to its largest ever national and international audience in 2024.

The agreements – with Fox Sports and NITV in Australia, Fox Sports in the US, Rogers Media in Canada, Premier Sports Asia and ESPN Africa – follow the recently announced deals for Catalans Dragons fixtures in France and Spain with L’Equipe and TV3.

With an existing deal with Sportsmax in the Caribbean already agreed by RDA to run until 2026, Betfred Super League fixtures will be broadcast in five continents.

And that’s in addition to the launch of SuperLeague+, the sport’s new global direct-to-consumer streaming platform which will be available everywhere in the world except Australia – including the US, Canada, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and throughout the Pacific.

Rhodri Jones, the Managing Director of RL Commercial, said: “The visibility of the Betfred Super League will reach new levels at home and abroad this season.

“The new three-year broadcast partnership with Sky Sports has delivered coverage of every match for the first time, allowing us to launch SuperLeague+ as a global streaming platform, and our domestic audience will be further boosted by the new agreement with the BBC including coverage of Super League as well as the Men’s, Women’s and Wheelchair Challenge Cups.

“Now, our long-term strategic partnership with IMG has delivered a range of overseas broadcast agreements. With every match now being covered, Fox Sports will be able to show many more matches to Australian Rugby League fans – and the deal with SBS and National Indigenous Television secures free-to-air coverage in Australia for the first time.

“We are also delighted that IMG have concluded deals with Fox Sports in the US, Rogers Media in Canada, Premier Sports Asia and ESPN Africa – while in all those cases, SuperLeague+ will remain available for fans who want to watch live coverage of every match, and is also a great new option for league fans in New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and throughout the Pacific who want to follow the international stars in our competition.”

