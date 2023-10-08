Super League Semi-Final Team of the Week: Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons dominate but St Helens also represented

WELL that’s the end of the Super League semi-final weekend and what a weekend it proved to be!

The action kicked off on Friday night when St Helens travelled to Catalans Dragons for what can only be dubbed as a physical masterclass as both sides tore into each other from the first whistle.

Saints led 6-2 at the break after Adam Keighran’s penalty was cancelled out by a Will Hopoate try and Mark Percival conversion.

But, another two penalties from Keighran – the second of which saw Saints forward Matty Lees sinbinned for a professional foul – in the second-half drew Catalans level going into the dying stages of the fixture.

With Golden Point looming, Sam Tomkins grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck. After shaping up for a drop goal, the fullback weaved his way through the Saints defence to send the Dragons to Old Trafford and the Stade Gilbert Brutus into raptures with a 12-6 triumph.

Wind the clock forward less than 24 hours and the scene was set for the second semi-final with a 4,500-strong Hull KR army making the trip to the DW Stadium to take on Wigan Warriors.

But, those thousands of Robins supporters that made the long trip across the country were disappointed with almost the first whistle as Wigan raced into an 18-0 lead before Elliot Minchella gave Rovers hope just before the break.

That hope evaporated as quick as it did in the first-half as Wigan roared into a 42-6 lead, with Jez Litten grabbing a consolation for KR with minutes to go.

It was a dismal end to what has been a remarkable first season in charge for Willie Peters, but Matt Peet’s men look incredibly hard to stop.

But, which Super League stars make the League Express Team of the Week?

1. Sam Tomkins – Catalans Dragons

There could be only one winner for the fullback’s shirt this weekend with Sam Tomkins delivering the killer blow to send Catalans into the Grand Final with a superb try.

2. Liam Marshall – Wigan Warriors

Hat-trick hero Liam Marshall was phenomenal against Hull KR on Saturday.

3. Adam Keighran – Catalans Dragons

Adam Keighran delivered a brilliant performance against St Helens on Friday night, converting four goals and providing a constant threat all night.

4. Jake Wardle – Wigan Warriors

Has had a tremendous year with Wigan and Jake Wardle once more performed admirably against Hull KR.

5. Tom Johnstone – Catalans Dragons

Nominated for Man of Steel, you can see why as Tom Johnstone was brilliant for Catalans coming out of defence against Saints and should have had a try in the first-half.

6. Tyrone May – Catalans Dragons

Another stellar display from Tyrone May against Saints with the halfback producing a number of wonderful touches.

7. Harry Smith – Wigan Warriors

Was superb for Wigan against Hull KR with some massive kicks – both at goal and in general play.

8. Patrick Mago – Wigan Warriors

Stood up brilliantly for Wigan and dominated the Hull KR pack.

9. Michael McIlorum – Catalans Dragons

Wound the clock back in an impressive display for Catalans.

10. Matty Lees – St Helens

Was St Helens’ best prop on Friday, despite a yellow card.

11. Matt Whitley – Catalans Dragons

In a brutal clash on Friday night, Matt Whitley showed what Catalans will be missing in 2024 with some massive hits.

12. Sione Mata’utia – St Helens

If Matt Whitley played tough on Friday night then so did Sione Mata’utia with the Saints man.

13. Morgan Smithies – Wigan Warriors

Battled for every ball and every tackle, showing his worth for Wigan against Hull KR.

Substitutes

14. Jai Field – Wigan Warriors

Couldn’t top Sam Tomkins’ performance but Jai Field still made Wigan tick on Saturday.

15. Abbas Miski – Wigan Warriors

Registered another try and made some big metres out of defence for Wigan.

16. Julian Bousquet – Catalans Dragons

Helped get over the advantage line against St Helens with some big runs.

17. Sam Luckley – Hull KR

Was Hull KR’s best forward on the pitch, taking in some massive drives and laying the platform for KR’s first try with a fine offload.

