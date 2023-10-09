Catalans Dragons star Sam Tomkins shares vile abuse received following Super League semi-final success

CATALANS DRAGONS star Sam Tomkins has shared the vile abuse he has received following his Super League semi-final success against St Helens on Friday night.

The 34-year-old, who will hang up his boots following next week’s Grand Final clash with Wigan Warriors, scored the winning try in Catalans’ incredible 12-6 triumph over Saints.

But, whilst the vast majority of the rugby league fraternity acknowledged the incredible winning try and career of Tomkins, one person decided to go against the grain and deliver a disgusting tirade of abuse against the Catalans star – something which the 34-year-old shared on X.

It said: “@samtomkins1 you filthy horrible wigan prick hope you and all your family die in a house fire, don’t bother turning up to final because if you do I’ll fire bomb your mums house #UpTheRobins.”

There are some horrible pieces of shit in the world but I recon this fella is #1 @davewhitlock69 He has since deleted the tweet.

I guessed he would so took a screenshot. Coward. pic.twitter.com/EXeJpMqSIP — sam tomkins (@samtomkins1) October 7, 2023

It’s fair to say that Tomkins and the rest of rugby league wasn’t best pleased with the abuse, with the Dragons man saying: “There are some horrible pieces of shit in the world but I recon this fella is #1 @davewhitlock69 He has since deleted the tweet. I guessed he would so took a screenshot. Coward.”

There is no place in rugby league for such abuse.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.