Super League Show comes to an end following historic BBC deal

THE highly-popular Super League Show is set to come to an end in 2024 following the BBC’s three-year partnership with the sport.

The deal announced yesterday will see Super League fixtures covered by the BBC for the first time in the sport’s history, with up to 15 top flight games set to be broadcast per year.

The multi-platform coverage will also include highlights of every Super League match on the BBC Sport website and app, and an extension of Rugby League’s partnership with BBC radio, with commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra, as well as the extensive coverage on BBC local radio which includes Betfred Championship and League One.

However, that has also meant that the Super League Show, which has existed since May 1999 and rose to fame with former presenter Harry Gration, will no longer be a part of the BBC’s rugby league offering from now on.

The show has most recently been hosted by Tanya Arnold, who took the job back in 2012, with the Super League Show picking up the Royal Television Society Sports Awards for best Nations and Regions Sports Actuality Programme in May 2007 and then the Best Sports Programme at the Royal Television Society North West awards evening in November 2007.

