Five rugby league players banned for a total of 22 games following Tribunal hearings

A number of suspensions have been issued following last night’s tribunal hearings.

Jonathan Smith of North Wales Crusaders is banned for five matches, having been found guilty of a Grade E charge of foul and abusive language during his side’s AB Sundecks 1895 Cup match against Swinton Lions.

Leeds Rhinos’ Joe Diskin will miss three matches following an unsuccessful challenge against a Grade E head contact charge. The grade was found to be correct.

Three community game players – Liam McLoughin (Orrell St James), and Daniel Halmshaw and Liam Coe (both West Bowling) – will miss a combined total of 14 games for dangerous contact (Grade F), punching (Grade F) and Grade E punching respectively.

