Super League side reportedly on the cusp of signing Luke Thompson on mega multi-year deal

IF there has been one rumour that has never gone away during the 2023 season then it has been Luke Thompson leaving Canterbury Bulldogs.

The former St Helens prop made the move to the Belmore club during the height of Covid-19 back in 2020, but has struggled for form and fitness whilst with the Bulldogs.

Now, reports Down Under have circulated that Thompson is set to leave Canterbury in order to take up a lucrative, four-year deal with Wigan Warriors in Super League.

Much has been made of the apparent chase of Thompson, with infamous Australian journalist The Mole at the Wide World of Sports linking Thompson with a four-year deal at Wigan back in April

In a piece on the site, The Mole wrote: “Thompson comes off contract at the end of the season and has received a massive four-year deal from the rich Wigan club.

“It’s money the Bulldogs can’t match so ultimately it will come down to whether he wants to stay in Australia for the lifestyle or return home to take up a deal that will secure his future long-term.”

On the speculation back then, Peet said: “He’s certainly a player I admire.

“He obviously came through at St Helens and he’s fantastic player. He’s a player that we track and we keep an eye on what’s happening there.”

Now though it appears as though the Warriors might finally have their man.

