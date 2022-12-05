Super League sides Wigan Warriors and Huddersfield Giants hold firm over early release of Kai Pearce-Paul and Will Pryce

SUPER League sides Wigan Warriors and Huddersfield Giants have held firm over the early release of Kai Pearce-Paul and Will Pryce respectively.

The Newcastle Knights confirmed the signing of the Super League duo this morning with the Knights’ director of football Peter Parr waxing lyrical about the new recruits.

“These are important signings for The Knights,” Parr said.

“We are very excited to be able to attract two of the brightest young talents from Super League to join our club.

“We believe both players have a skillset that will make an impression on the National Rugby League once they arrive.”

However, the Knights had been trying to sign Pearce-Paul and Pryce early – which would have seen the Super League duo join Newcastle for the 2023 season.

Both Wigan and Huddersfield have been determined to hold onto both as long as possible with Huddersfield boss Ian Watson confirming multiple times that Pryce would be at the John Smith’s Stadium in 2023.

Likewise, the Warriors wanted to keep Londoner Pearce-Paul at the club, confirming a ‘very attractive’ contract offer had been tabled.

That being said, the lure of the NRL has proved too great for both players, but both Wigan and Huddersfield fans will be able to enjoy Pearce-Paul and Pryce respectively for one more season.