Reason for Kai Pearce-Paul’s departure from Wigan Warriors revealed as Super League club confirms ‘very attractive’ contract offer

THE reason for Kai Pearce-Paul’s departure from Wigan Warriors has been revealed as the Super League club has confirmed the Londoner was subject to a ‘very attractive’ contract offer.

Pearce-Paul’s departure from the DW Stadium was confirmed this morning with the former London Broncos man set to leave at the end of the 2023 Super League season.

The 21-year-old has quickly impressed at the Wigan club since making the move back in 2021 from capital side London.

Since then, Pearce-Paul has become one of the most talked about youngsters in rugby league and even earned a call-up to the England squad for the Rugby League World Cup.

Pearce-Paul appeared once for Shaun Wane’s side, but his move to the NRL has now been confirmed.

That being said, the Warriors have revealed that a ‘very attractive’ deal was put in place for the 21-year-old to stay at the DW Stadium, with one major reason influencing Pearce-Paul’s move.

“We presented Kai with a very attractive and long-term contract. Ultimately, Kai’s desire to go to the NRL was the determining factor.

“Kai is committed to Wigan for the 2023 season before leaving for Australia at the end of the year. He is an impressive young man who has been a pleasure to work with over the past few years.

“We expect a big year from Kai and then we will wish him well on his new adventure.”