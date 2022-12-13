Super League signing wants to stay at new club beyond current deal

WITH most Super League signings now at their new clubs, it’s time to go full steam ahead into pre-season.

For one new Super League recruit, the cold weather has been difficult to get used to, but new Huddersfield Giants man Esan Marsters has outlined just how welcome he has been made to feel in his new surroundings.

“It’s been a bit cold over here,” Marsters told Giants TV. “I’m not used to it, I’m used to the sunny weather of Australia but it’s a good experience.

“The boys have been welcoming. The coaching staff and just everyone at the club have got a good mindset and know what direction we want to go in.”

Marsters also hinted that he wants to stay longer than just two seasons at the John Smith’s Stadium.

“The plane ride over with two kids under two was a bit hard but it was really good to come settle in, have a look at our new home for the next couple of year.

“Hopefully if it’s a bit longer that would be awesome.”

The former Gold Coast Titans and Wests Tigers centre is one of nine new signings to enter through the doors at Huddersfield ahead of the 2023 Super League season with Ian Watson adding extra quality to an already star studded squad.