Ranking the five best wingers in Super League with Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors men included

BEING a modern day winger is not just about being able to score tries, it’s also about taking those big carries out of defence in order to get your team on the front foot.

Being able to do both is the sign of an accomplished winger and, in recent years, Super League has seen some absolute stars out wide.

Here are five of the best of the current Super League crop.

5. Ken Sio – Salford Red Devils

If there has ever been a consistent Super League winger than Ken Sio, then speak up now. A regular try-scorer for the Salford Red Devils, Sio can finish off a four-pointer like the best in the world, but it is his toughness coming out of defence that has enamoured the winger to Salford fans. An 8/10 every week, the Red Devils know they have a complete winger in Sio and it was unfortunate that he was unable to showcase this in the World Cup despite being called up by Samoa.

4. Liam Marshall – Wigan Warriors

Whilst Bevan French and Jai Field hogged all the headlines in 2022 for the Wigan Warriors, Liam Marshall quietly went about his business. Some superb moments – including the winning try in the Challenge Cup Final – made him further respected in Wigan circles with other Super League fans still under-appreciating the work that Marshall gets through on a game day. Despite his small stature, Marshall puts himself about in defence and attack and earned a call-up from Shaun Wane for the World Cup squad.

3. Ash Handley – Leeds Rhinos

One of the Leeds Rhinos’ most consistent players in recent years, Ash Handley is the epitome of a modern day winger. With pace to burn, the ability to finish majestically and with a determination to get his team on the front foot with some hard yards, Handley could count himself unlucky not to have won a place in Shaun Wane’s England squad. However, after suffering some bad injuries in recent seasons, the time off will have allowed the Leeds man to recover and come out firing again in 2023.

2. Bevan French – Wigan Warriors

It could be a contentious one putting Bevan French in a wingers’ list, but that’s where he played the majority of the 2022 Super League season with Jai Field at fullback for the Wigan Warriors. The pair struck up a superb partnership with French’s pace out wide causing numerous problems for opposition defence, so much so that he often ran his opposite number ragged. Scoring seven tries against Hull FC is no mean feat whilst he is more than willing to do his fair share of the hard yards coming out of defence.

1. Tommy Makinson – St Helens

It was a real toss-up between selecting Tommy Makinson and Bevan French despite the fact that the latter has only played one full season on the wing. However, whilst Makinson scores plenty of acrobatic tries, it’s his defensive carries that make him number one choice on this list. Running at 100 miles an hour despite his small stature, Makinson is an absolute weapon for St Helens in getting his side on the front foot. There are few wingers in the game who run it in as hard as the Saints star whilst he is also incredibly sound defensively.