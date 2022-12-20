Super League stadium bought by council as football club expresses ‘surprise’ with Salford Red Devils set for home security

THERE has been a major update on the current status of Salford Red Devils’ AJ Bell Stadium.

With the Red Devils’ previously encountering potential upheaval and a move away from the stadium with Sale Sharks and Salford City FC considering a joint move to purchase the venue from the council, that now won’t be necessary.

The Salford City Council have instead purchased the stadium outright, with Salford City FC expressing their ‘surprise’ at the decision.

Salford City FC posted this statement today: “As supporters are all aware we have been in talks with Salford City Council for 18 months to purchase the AJ Bell Stadium.

“However, we were informed in the last two weeks by Salford City Council that they will now purchase the Stadium outright and that we wouldn’t be considered.

“Whilst this news came as a surprise to us, we will continue to monitor closely the progression of the purchase, but at this moment our immediate future is to remain at The Peninsula Stadium.

“There will be no further comment from the Club.”

This means that the Red Devils will not be forced out by a potential joint venture from rugby union and football as local businessman Sebastian Gerrard continues his attempts to invest in the Super League club.