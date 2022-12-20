Warrington Wolves loanee and ex-Salford Red Devils man take first-team shirts at Featherstone Rovers ahead of battle for Super League

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have released their squad numbers for the 2023 Championship season ahead of their battle for Super League promotion.

New signing McKenzie Yei, who was announced as a Rovers player yesterday, takes the number 27 whilst fellow signings Thomas Lacans and Mathieu Cozza take 25 and 24 respectively.

Joey Leilua has been given the 21 shirt with former Leigh Leopards star Caleb Aekins taking 23.

Former Salford Red Devils captain Elijah Taylor takes 12 with new signing and Warrington Wolves loanee Riley Dean taking 7 and Chris Hankinson 3 whilst Brandon Pickersgill has been handed the number one shirt by head coach Sean Long.

1 Brandon Pickersgill

2 Luke Briscoe

3 Chris Hankinson

4 Craig Hall

5 Gareth Gale

6 Johnathon Ford

7 Riley Dean

8 Craig Kopczak

9 Connor Jones

10 James Lockwood

11 Brad Day

12 Elijah Taylor

13 Jack Bussey

14 Matty Wildie

15 John Davies

16 Junior Moors

17 Gadwin Springer

18 Josh Hardcastle

19 Luke Cooper

20 Mark Kheirallah

21 Joey Leilua

22 Dan Fleming

23 Caleb Aekins

24 Mathieu Cozza

25 Thomas Lacans

26 Tyla Hepi

27 McKenzie Yei