Warrington Wolves loanee and ex-Salford Red Devils man take first-team shirts at Featherstone Rovers ahead of battle for Super League

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have released their squad numbers for the 2023 Championship season ahead of their battle for Super League promotion.
New signing McKenzie Yei, who was announced as a Rovers player yesterday, takes the number 27 whilst fellow signings Thomas Lacans and Mathieu Cozza take 25 and 24 respectively.
Joey Leilua has been given the 21 shirt with former Leigh Leopards star Caleb Aekins taking 23.
Former Salford Red Devils captain Elijah Taylor takes 12 with new signing and Warrington Wolves loanee Riley Dean taking 7 and Chris Hankinson 3 whilst Brandon Pickersgill has been handed the number one shirt by head coach Sean Long.
1 Brandon Pickersgill
2 Luke Briscoe
3 Chris Hankinson
4 Craig Hall
5 Gareth Gale
6 Johnathon Ford
7 Riley Dean
8 Craig Kopczak
9 Connor Jones
10 James Lockwood
11 Brad Day
12 Elijah Taylor
13 Jack Bussey
14 Matty Wildie
15 John Davies
16 Junior Moors
17 Gadwin Springer
18 Josh Hardcastle
19 Luke Cooper
20 Mark Kheirallah
21 Joey Leilua
22 Dan Fleming
23 Caleb Aekins
24 Mathieu Cozza
25 Thomas Lacans
26 Tyla Hepi
27 McKenzie Yei