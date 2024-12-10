Super League stars, Nathan Cleary and England winger all targets for new PNG NRL franchise

PNG’S NRL franchise is set to be announced this week, with a mooted entry date of 2028.

The Australian government is supporting the deal to the reported tune of AU$600 million over ten years, with the team considered of strategic importance to the country’s ties with PNG.

The PNG government has also allocated AU$150m towards the deal to bring a professional team to the only country in the world where Rugby League is considered the national sport.

The team would be based in the capital, Port Moresby, which has hosted Queensland Cup side PNG Hunters since 2014.

But, of course, the PNG team will need a head coach and a squad capable of competing.

The Daily Telegraph has linked the names of former South Sydney Rabbitohs boss Jason Demetriou as well as ex-St Helens head coach Justin Holbrook.

In terms of players that the new franchise could attract, Penrith Panthers hero Nathan Cleary is a name that has been banded about,

Meanwhile, the Australian publication also linked names: “Kalyn Ponga, Keano Kini Stefano Utoikamanu, Jeremiah Nanai, Blaize Talagi and Dominic Young” with The Daily Telegraph hinting that those players will be at the top of their list.

Fellow Australian publication, Zerotackle, believes that stars of Super League will also come into the sights of PNG’s franchise, but it remains to be seen who could possibly be targeted.

