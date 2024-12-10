League One club chairman reveals latest season ticket sales following rallying cry statement

ROCHDALE HORNETS chairman Andy Mazey created quite the stir last month when he revealed that the League One club had sold just 54 season tickets.

The original statement said: “At the time of writing (November 6), I can report we have 41 platinum and regular season passes sold and allocated in total so far. This figure includes thirteen Under 16s passes which are issued free of charge.

“To put this into perspective and in very sobering terms, the income from sales to date does not cover the contractual commitment made to one of our higher-earning players, let alone an entire playing squad.”

Now, though Mazey has confirmed that the take-up on season tickets has improved no end and that his original statement gained much greater traction than it was intended.

Mazey told League Express: “The piece we put out on October 25th certainly grabbed some headlines and generated far more interest from the RL press and wider sport than originally intended.

“The early season ticket sales at that point just two weeks in were slow, so it was intended as a call to action for our supporters and to highlight the commitment going from myself and others as owners and custodians and also thanks to the backing of some fantastic commercial partners.

“I’m pleased to report we have now achieved over 80% of our budget target for season tickets and passes, this encouragingly is with Christmas sales hopefully to come and a number of regulars we are aware of still yet to renew.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast