Super League target Siteni Taukamo breaks silence on potential move and preferred choice of club

SUPER LEAGUE target Siteni Taukamo has broken his silence on a potential move to the northern hemisphere and his preferred future choice.

20-year-old Taukamo has been linked with a Super League move by League Express and Fox Sports in recent months, but The Daily Telegraph recently revealed that the Cronulla Sharks were set to offer the outside back a one-year extension to keep him at The Shire.

Of course, Super League and Championship clubs have been able to try and lure players who are aged 24 or under who have played in the NSW or Queensland Cup competitions to the northern hemisphere with such players now able to obtain visas to play in the UK.

As such, Taukamo has been the target of interest, but the 20-year-old’s preference is to stay with Cronulla.

“I would love to stay with Cronulla, I’ve grown up playing with the Sharks basically my whole career,” Taukamo told League Express.

“If a move to another club is what’s best for me then so be it but I’m working hard with my manager and family to decide.

“Cronulla are a great club and they’ve always done right by me.”

So is Super League an option for the Greek international?

“A Super League move is an option, but we are still in talks with Australian-based clubs.

“Personally, Australia and the NRL is where I want to stay but I’m still definitely not ruling out the Super League.”

