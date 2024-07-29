Super League Team of the Week: Leeds Rhinos, Leigh Leopards, Hull KR, Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express‘ Team of the Week?
1. Lachie Miller – Leeds Rhinos
Lachie Miller ran over 200 metres for Leeds and was superb against Huddersfield.
2. Josh Thewlis – Warrington Wolves
Registered 16 points in the comprehensive beating of Wigan.
3. Rodrick Tai – Warrington Wolves
Another stellar display from Rodrick Tai as Warrington put Wigan to the sword in emphatic fashion.
4. Nene Macdonald – Salford Red Devils
Nene Macdonald enjoyed himself for Salford.
5. Josh Charnley – Leigh Leopards
What a performance from Josh Charnley in the win over St Helens.
6. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR
When Hull KR needed their best players to stand up against a stern London test, Mikey Lewis did just that.
7. Lachlan Lam – Leigh Leopards
Controlled the game against St Helens.
8. Brad Singleton – Salford Red Devils
Brad Singleton punched holes in Castleford’s defence all day.
9. Matt Parcell – Hull KR
Matt Parcell has found some form in recent weeks as Hull KR thrashed London.
10. Robbie Mulhern – Leigh Leopards
What a fantastic stint from Robbie Mulhern against St Helens.
11. Adam Holroyd – Warrington Wolves
Continues to impress with a big display against Wigan.
12. Rhyse Martin – Leeds Rhinos
Another brilliant performance from Rhyse Martin in Leeds’ win over Huddersfield.
13. Oliver Partington – Salford Red Devils
Was superb for Salford in the win over Castleford.
