Super League Team of the Week: Leeds Rhinos, Leigh Leopards, Hull KR, Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express‘ Team of the Week?

1. Lachie Miller – Leeds Rhinos

Lachie Miller ran over 200 metres for Leeds and was superb against Huddersfield.

2. Josh Thewlis – Warrington Wolves

Registered 16 points in the comprehensive beating of Wigan.

3. Rodrick Tai – Warrington Wolves

Another stellar display from Rodrick Tai as Warrington put Wigan to the sword in emphatic fashion.

4. Nene Macdonald – Salford Red Devils

Nene Macdonald enjoyed himself for Salford.

5. Josh Charnley – Leigh Leopards

What a performance from Josh Charnley in the win over St Helens.

6. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR

When Hull KR needed their best players to stand up against a stern London test, Mikey Lewis did just that.

7. Lachlan Lam – Leigh Leopards

Controlled the game against St Helens.

8. Brad Singleton – Salford Red Devils

Brad Singleton punched holes in Castleford’s defence all day.

9. Matt Parcell – Hull KR

Matt Parcell has found some form in recent weeks as Hull KR thrashed London.

10. Robbie Mulhern – Leigh Leopards

What a fantastic stint from Robbie Mulhern against St Helens.

11. Adam Holroyd – Warrington Wolves

Continues to impress with a big display against Wigan.

12. Rhyse Martin – Leeds Rhinos

Another brilliant performance from Rhyse Martin in Leeds’ win over Huddersfield.

13. Oliver Partington – Salford Red Devils

Was superb for Salford in the win over Castleford.

