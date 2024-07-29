Super League Round 19 attendances: Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards impress but just over 3,000 at Salford

WHAT were the Super League attendances like over the weekend?
Huddersfield Giants 6-34 Leeds Rhinos
4,923 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Thursday night
Wigan Warriors 4-40 Warrington Wolves
15,764 at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night
Leigh Leopards 46-4 St Helens
8,021 at the Leigh Sports Village on Friday night
Hull KR 40-16 London Broncos
N/A – Hull KR do not give out home attendances
Salford Red Devils 30-22 Castleford Tigers
3,136 at the Salford Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon
Catalans Dragons 24-16 Hull FC
9,214 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening
