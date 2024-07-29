Super League Round 19 attendances: Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards impress but just over 3,000 at Salford

WHAT were the Super League attendances like over the weekend?

Huddersfield Giants 6-34 Leeds Rhinos

4,923 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Thursday night

Wigan Warriors 4-40 Warrington Wolves

15,764 at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night

Leigh Leopards 46-4 St Helens

8,021 at the Leigh Sports Village on Friday night

Hull KR 40-16 London Broncos

N/A – Hull KR do not give out home attendances

Salford Red Devils 30-22 Castleford Tigers

3,136 at the Salford Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Catalans Dragons 24-16 Hull FC

9,214 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening

