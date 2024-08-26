Super League Team of the Week: Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors, Hull KR, Leigh Leopards and Salford Red Devils dominate

WHICH Super League sides make League Express’ Team of the Week?
1. Ryan Brierley – Salford Red Devils
Scored a hat-trick against Huddersfield and was instrumental throughout.
2. Josh Thewlis – Warrington Wolves
Was brilliant yet again for Warrington against Castleford.
3. Nene Macdonald – Salford Red Devils
Continues to impress in a Salford shirt.
4. Jake Wardle – Wigan Warriors
Another stellar performance from Jake Wardle in a Wigan shirt in the win over Hull FC.
5. Joe Burgess – Hull KR
Registered four tries but was phenomenal in every aspect against St Helens.
6. Tyrone May – Hull KR
Was superb in Hull KR’s demolition of St Helens.
7. Matt Frawley – Leeds Rhinos
Assured with the ball and boot, Matt Frawley has impressed in recent weeks for Leeds.
8. Tom Nicholson-Watton – Leeds Rhinos
A massive game for the youngster who showed just what he is about in the win over Catalans.
9. Danny Walker – Warrington Wolves
Instrumental for Warrington in their win at Castleford.
10. Aaron Pene – Leigh Leopards
Scored his first try in Leigh colours in the win over London.
11. Kelepi Tanginoa – Hull KR
Another great performance from Kelepi Tanginoa in the demolition of Saints.
12. Junior Nsemba – Wigan Warriors
Proved a handful against Hull FC all afternoon.
13. John Asiata – Leigh Leopards
Looked back to his best in the number 13 position.
Substitutes
14. Lachie Miller – Leeds Rhinos
Seems to be growing into his game at Leeds with another great display.
15. Cai Taylor-Wray – Warrington Wolves
Stepped into Matt Dufty’s shoes with ease at fullback.
16. Marc Sneyd – Salford Red Devils
Flawless with the boot and even got on the scoresheet against Huddersfield.
17. Jack Farrimond – Wigan Warriors
This young man has an incredible future ahead of him.
Click here to get the digital edition of League Express
Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express
League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.