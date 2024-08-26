Super League Team of the Week: Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors, Hull KR, Leigh Leopards and Salford Red Devils dominate

WHICH Super League sides make League Express’ Team of the Week?

1. Ryan Brierley – Salford Red Devils

Scored a hat-trick against Huddersfield and was instrumental throughout.

2. Josh Thewlis – Warrington Wolves

Was brilliant yet again for Warrington against Castleford.

3. Nene Macdonald – Salford Red Devils

Continues to impress in a Salford shirt.

4. Jake Wardle – Wigan Warriors

Another stellar performance from Jake Wardle in a Wigan shirt in the win over Hull FC.

5. Joe Burgess – Hull KR

Registered four tries but was phenomenal in every aspect against St Helens.

6. Tyrone May – Hull KR

Was superb in Hull KR’s demolition of St Helens.

7. Matt Frawley – Leeds Rhinos

Assured with the ball and boot, Matt Frawley has impressed in recent weeks for Leeds.

8. Tom Nicholson-Watton – Leeds Rhinos

A massive game for the youngster who showed just what he is about in the win over Catalans.

9. Danny Walker – Warrington Wolves

Instrumental for Warrington in their win at Castleford.

10. Aaron Pene – Leigh Leopards

Scored his first try in Leigh colours in the win over London.

11. Kelepi Tanginoa – Hull KR

Another great performance from Kelepi Tanginoa in the demolition of Saints.

12. Junior Nsemba – Wigan Warriors

Proved a handful against Hull FC all afternoon.

13. John Asiata – Leigh Leopards

Looked back to his best in the number 13 position.

Substitutes

14. Lachie Miller – Leeds Rhinos

Seems to be growing into his game at Leeds with another great display.

15. Cai Taylor-Wray – Warrington Wolves

Stepped into Matt Dufty’s shoes with ease at fullback.

16. Marc Sneyd – Salford Red Devils

Flawless with the boot and even got on the scoresheet against Huddersfield.

17. Jack Farrimond – Wigan Warriors

This young man has an incredible future ahead of him.

