Super League Attendances: Leeds Rhinos, St Helens and Wigan Warriors post impressive numbers

WHAT were the Super League attendances like over the weekend?

Castleford Tigers 6-28 Warrington Wolves

7,449 at The Mend-a-Hose Jungle on Friday night

Leeds Rhinos 18-6 Catalans Dragons

13,050 at AMT Headingley on Friday night

St Helens 6-42 Hull KR

13,588 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Salford Red Devils 60-10 Huddersfield Giants

3,319 at the Salford Community Stadium on Saturday evening

Wigan Warriors 22-4 Hull FC

12,347 at The Brick Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon

London Broncos 12-32 Leigh Leopards

2,000 at the Cherry Red Records Stadium on Sunday afternoon

