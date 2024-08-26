Super League Attendances: Leeds Rhinos, St Helens and Wigan Warriors post impressive numbers

WHAT were the Super League attendances like over the weekend?
Castleford Tigers 6-28 Warrington Wolves
7,449 at The Mend-a-Hose Jungle on Friday night
Leeds Rhinos 18-6 Catalans Dragons
13,050 at AMT Headingley on Friday night
St Helens 6-42 Hull KR
13,588 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Saturday afternoon
Salford Red Devils 60-10 Huddersfield Giants
3,319 at the Salford Community Stadium on Saturday evening
Wigan Warriors 22-4 Hull FC
12,347 at The Brick Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon
London Broncos 12-32 Leigh Leopards
2,000 at the Cherry Red Records Stadium on Sunday afternoon
