Super League Team of the Week: Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors, Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express’ Team of the Week?

1. Lachie Miller – Leeds Rhinos

Impressed greatly for Leeds against Leigh.

2. Tom Davies – Catalans Dragons

A great performance from Tom Davies in the win over Huddersfield.

3. Ned McCormack – Leeds Rhinos

Took his chance well in the centres for Leeds.

4. Jake Wardle – Wigan Warriors

A two-try haul from Jake Wardle against lowly London.

5. Deon Cross – Salford Red Devils

Crossed twice against St Helens.

6. Brodie Croft – Leeds Rhinos

Was magnificent for Leeds in the win over Leigh.

7. Jack Farrimond – Wigan Warriors

Talk about making an impact. Jack Farrimond scored twice and kicked six from six in the demolition of London.

8. James Harrison – Warrington Wolves

A big performance from James Harrison against Warrington.

9. Cain Robb – Castleford Tigers

Another week, another sensational performance from Cain Robb against Hull KR.

10. Julian Bousquet – Catalans Dragons

Was unstoppable in the first-half against Huddersfield.

11. Curtis Sironen – St Helens

A sublime performance from Curtis Sironen against Salford.

12. Kallum Watkins – Salford Red Devils

Kallum Watkins wound the clock back for Salford in their win over St Helens.

13. Elliot Minchella – Hull KR

Was superb once more for Hull KR against Castleford.

Substitutes

14. Liam Horne – Castleford Tigers

Like Cain Robb, Liam Horne didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Hull KR.

15. Denive Balmforth – Hull FC

Once more changed the game for Hull FC against Warrington.

16. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves

Enjoyed a great game against Hull FC.

17. Marc Sneyd – Salford Red Devils

Though he was off target twice with the boot, Marc Sneyd still controlled the game against St Helens.

