Super League Round 15 attendances: Wigan Warriors, Leeds Rhinos and St Helens post impressive numbers

WHAT were the attendances like in Round 15 of Super League?
Castleford Tigers 12-13 Hull KR
7,897 at The Jungle on Thursday night
Wigan Warriors 36-0 London Broncos
14,280 at The Brick Community Stadium on Friday night
Leeds Rhinos 18-10 Leigh Leopards
17,535 at AMT Headingley on Friday night
Hull FC 18-24 Warrington Wolves
10,083 at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon
Catalans Dragons 22-18 Huddersfield Giants
Salford Red Devils vs St Helens
5,724 at the Salford Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with over 1,200
