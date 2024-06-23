Super League Round 15 attendances: Wigan Warriors, Leeds Rhinos and St Helens post impressive numbers

WHAT were the attendances like in Round 15 of Super League?

Castleford Tigers 12-13 Hull KR

7,897 at The Jungle on Thursday night

Wigan Warriors 36-0 London Broncos

14,280 at The Brick Community Stadium on Friday night

Leeds Rhinos 18-10 Leigh Leopards

17,535 at AMT Headingley on Friday night

Hull FC 18-24 Warrington Wolves

10,083 at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Catalans Dragons 22-18 Huddersfield Giants

Salford Red Devils vs St Helens

5,724 at the Salford Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with over 1,200

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast