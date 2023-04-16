Super League Team of the Week: Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors, Hull KR and Leigh Leopards dominate

WELL that’s another round of Super League action and what a round of rugby league it was!

Salford Red Devils and Castleford Tigers kicked things off on Thursday night live on Sky Sports. Though it was far from a classic, there were touches of brilliance from the likes of Brodie Croft and Ryan Brierley as Paul Rowley’s men inflicted a 14-6 defeat on the Tigers – their seventh from nine games so far in 2023.

Wind the clock forward to Friday night and there were four games that took place, with Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors playing out a thriller at the Halliwell Jones Stadium. There were only three tries scored but what a game it was! Harry Smith was calm and collected as the Warriors ran out 13-6 winners.

Elsewhere, Huddersfield Giants went up against the Catalans Dragons who had been beaten by Warrington last weekend. The Giants, led by a rampant Tui Lolohea, managed to overcome their French opponents in a well-deserved 26-14 turnaround whilst St Helens succumbed to another Super League loss as Hull KR ran out 26-14 winners at Craven Park to turn up the heat on the reigning champions.

At Headingley, Leeds Rhinos took on Hull FC – a side that had beaten them back in Round Two. This time, however, Rohan Smith got the better of his uncle Tony in a 34-10 drubbing that consigned the Black and Whites to second bottom in the Super League table.

Just one game took place on Sunday as the newly-promoted Leigh Leopards travelled to Belle Vue to take on Wakefield Trinity, who were still without a win in 2023. It became a painful afternoon for Mark Applegarth’s men with Adrian Lam’s side enjoying themselves in West Yorkshire with a 32-0 thrashing.

But who makes the Super League Team of the Week?

1. Ryan Brierley – Salford Red Devils

When Salford needed someone class to step up against Castleford, Ryan Brierley did just that with some massive try-savers in defence as well as a magic touch to set up the first try for Brodie Croft.

2. Josh Charnley – Leigh Leopards

Josh Charnley has started the 2023 Super League season like a house on fire and the winger enjoyed a brilliant afternoon against Wakefield, scoring twice to make it 12 tries in nine games.

3. Kevin Naiqama – Huddersfield Giants

Seems to have settled in seamlessly at Huddersfield with Kevin Naiqama demonstrating his leadership and experience against Catalans on Friday night.

4. Rhyse Martin – Leeds Rhinos

Playing in the centres once more, Rhyse Martin was in brilliant form against Hull FC, taking home a 14-point haul with a try and five goals.

5. Ash Handley – Leeds Rhinos

Was probing all night against Hull FC on Friday night, making metres with ease coming out of defence.

6. Lachlan Lam – Leigh Leopards

Was superb for Leigh against bottom side Wakefield, slicing through the Trinity defence on a number of occasions.

7. Harry Smith – Wigan Warriors

Harry Smith is quickly becoming one of the best halfbacks in Super League and his mature performance against Warrington set the tone for a superb Wigan win.

8. Sam Lisone – Leeds Rhinos

Sam Lisone seems to be growing in confidence with every passing game for Leeds and he put in some massive runs through the heart of the Hull defence on Friday night.

9. Jez Litten – Hull KR

Came off the bench for Hull KR in their win over Saints and dominated the ruck speed, grabbing a try for his efforts.

10. Kaide Ellis – Wigan Warriors

After an inconsistent first season in Super League, Kaide Ellis is firing on all cylinders for Wigan in 2023 and he showed how destructive he can be against Warrington.

11. Shane Wright – Salford Red Devils

A brilliant evening from the Salford forward with Shane Wright scoring the winning try against Castleford.

12. Liam Farrell – Wigan Warriors

Standing up against a monstrous Warrington pack is no mean feat, but Liam Farrell did that in an abundance on Friday night and showed just why he is captain.

13. Oliver Partington – Salford Red Devils

Oliver Partington returned from injury in a timely fashion to help Salford to an essential win over Castleford on Thursday night.

Substitutes

14. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR

This kid just gets better and better with Mikey Lewis putting on a show against St Helens on Friday night as KR shocked the reigning champions in a 26-14 win.

15. Tui Lolohea – Huddersfield Giants

Ran the show for Huddersfield in their big win over Catalans on Friday night with a number of delectable try assists and an overall threatening performance.

16. Robbie Mulhern – Leigh Leopards

Came off the bench for Leigh against Wakefield and put in some huge runs to get the Leopards on the front foot.

17. Gareth O’Brien – Leigh Leopards

Returned from concussion for Leigh in a big win over Wakefield with his neat running and defensive prowess shining through.