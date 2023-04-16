Adrian Lam “frustrated at times” with ruthlessness as he believes Wakefield Trinity “are not out of” Super League relegation battle

LEIGH LEOPARDS were in a rampant mood against Wakefield Trinity this afternoon at Belle Vue.

Without conceding a point, Adrian Lam’s men posted 32 unanswered points on their opponents, making it four wins from nine games in their inaugural season back in Super League.

Lachlan Lam and Josh Charnley were in a destructive mood, with Adrian Lam confessing that his side could have scored more.

“I was a bit frustrated at times as we probably blew four for five tries as well,” Lam said.

“I’m just happy to get the win, I’ve been here a few times and been on the wrong end of it so I was glad to get the win.

“I think it’s the way Wakefield play when you come here. If you don’t get the start that you want then it can be real tough. We worked hard to defend our line.

“This would have been a big game for them they would have picked at the start of the year, but I thought the last 30 minutes was who we want to be as a team.

“I think we left a few tries out there which was disappointing but this is part of the journey.”

Lam did have a classy message for his opposite number Mark Applegarth, who has now lost all nine games in charge of Trinity.

“I feel for the coach, they have been in a position to win certain games. They are not being seen for the good stuff that they are doing.

“It was tough out there today.”

The Leigh boss explained that from the very start of the season, his aim has been more than just to ‘stay in Super League’.

“I’ve never looked back from the start, relegation and surviving was not part of who we want to be.

“You don’t want to be talking about that. We are only a quarter of the way through the season and Wakefield are not out of it.

“I’m not looking at us being in that situation either. I want us to get on with it.”