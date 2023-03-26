Super League Team of the Week: St Helens, Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors dominate

WELL that’s another round of Super League done and dusted and what a weekend it was!

St Helens and Huddersfield Giants kicked things off on Thursday night in a hard-fought, tense affair that featured some incredible defence from both sides. Paul Wellens’ side did just manage to register a 14-12 triumph over Ian Watson’s men, but it could have gone either way in the end.

Wind the clock forward to Friday and there were three Super League fixtures with Wigan Warriors hosting Salford Red Devils live on Sky Sports. The game was a thriller that went right to the end as only Toby King’s effort eight minutes from time settled proceedings in a 20-16 hard-fought win.

Elsewhere, Castleford Tigers faced a rampant Warrington Wolves side that has cut apart all challengers in 2023, and, this game was no different as Daryl Powell’s men made it appear as though it was men against boys. An emphatic 38-0 thrashing underlined both sides’ different fortunes this season.

If Castleford are up against it then Wakefield Trinity are being held up against a wall. Mark Applegarth’s men have yet to post a win in 2023 and they never looked likely to beat Hull KR on Friday night. 18-0 down at half-time became 34-6 at full-time with Trinity’s misery at the bottom of the table compounded.

On Saturday, Leeds Rhinos hosted Catalans Dragons who went into this fixture unbeaten after five wins from five games. And, with a 22-8 lead at half-time, it appeared as though that unbeaten run would continue. However, Rohan Smith’s men came out for the second-half fired up to register a remarkable 32-22 turnaround.

Last but not last, Leigh Leopards travelled to Hull FC in a bid to keep the momentum going from their good start to the season. Adrian Lam’s men ran into a 22-6 lead before holding off a late fightback to run out 22-16 winners. That was Leigh’s third win of the year so far in a tremendous showing for the newly-promoted side.

1. Jack Welsby – St Helens

Time and time again against Huddersfield Jack Welsby carved open numerous opportunities on Thursday night. This man really is special.

2. Tommy Makinson – St Helens

Another brilliant performance from Tommy Makinson as a try and three goals proved enough for Saints against Huddersfield on Thursday night.

3. Tom Opacic – Hull KR

Shone out in the centres for Hull KR on Friday against Wakefield, grabbing two tries and being a constant threat out wide.

4. Rhyse Martin – Leeds Rhinos

He may have missed five conversions for Leeds in their win over Catalans, but Rhyse Martin was in sensational form, carving the Dragons up on numerous occasions.

5. Bevan French – Wigan Warriors

Another double for Bevan French to add to his tally for Wigan in a hard-fought win over Salford on Friday night.

6. George Williams – Warrington Wolves

What a season George Williams is currently having. The halfback carved up Castleford consistently on Friday night, even without halfback partner Josh Drinkwater in the side.

7. Blake Austin – Leeds Rhinos

Blake Austin wound back the years with a memorable performance for Leeds in their win over Catalans.

8. Paul Vaughan – Warrington Wolves

Whatever this man is being fed, the rest of Super League needs to sit up and take note. Paul Vaughan was yet again irrepressible in the pack for Warrington on Friday night against Castleford.

9. Jarrod O’Connor – Leeds Rhinos

In the absence of Kruise Leeming, Jarrod O’Connor steered the Rhinos around the field with ease in their big win over Catalans on Saturday afternoon.

10. Matty Lees – St Helens

68 tackles made by Matty Lees on Thursday night against Huddersfield was an incredible effort for a prop forward. Bearing in mind Lees also took some massive runs and it was a complete performance.

11. Kai O’Donnell – Leigh Leopards

Starting in the back-row for the Leopards, Kai O’Donnell enjoyed himself against Hull FC on Saturday, scoring a try and fronting up to the likes of Chris Satae.

12. Zane Tetevano – Leeds Rhinos

Named in the second-row against Catalans, Zane Tetevano put in a massive shift as Leeds recorded a remarkable comeback.

13. Sam Kasiano – Warrington Wolves

Got the first try against Castleford on Friday night and was a constant thorn in the Tigers’ defence with some massive runs.

Substitutes

14. Matty Russell – Warrington Wolves

It was Matty Russell’s second debut for Warrington on Friday night and he was exceptional, scoring two tries and helping Wire get on the front foot out of defence.

15. Harry Smith – Wigan Warriors

When Wigan needed a man to take control against Salford, Harry Smith did just that, slotting over four goals and helping the Warriors turn over the Red Devils.

16. Josh Charnley – Leigh Leopards

He can’t be left out after a hat-trick performance against Hull FC. Josh Charnley is arguably the most in-form winger in the competition.

17. Ben Nakubuwai – Leigh Leopards

Came off the bench for Leigh against Hull FC with great effect, taking some big runs and putting himself about in defence.