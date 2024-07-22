Super League Team of the Week: Warrington Wolves, Castleford Tigers, Hull FC, Hull KR and Leigh Leopards dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express’ Team of the Week?
1. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves
Another week, another superb Matt Dufty performance in the win over St Helens.
2. Jake Bibby – Huddersfield Giants
A great performance from Jake Bibby in their win over Salford.
3. Rodrick Tai – Warrington Wolves
A brilliant display from Rodrick Tai in the win over Saints.
4. Ricky Leutele – Leigh Leopards
Was formidable in the win over London.
5. Jason Qareqare – Castleford Tigers
Qareqare was peppered all game against Catalans with high kicks, but he stood up so well.
6. Jack Charles – Hull FC
What a performance from the young halfback in the win over Wigan.
7. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR
Mikey Lewis was superb in Hull KR’s win over Leeds.
8. Tom Amone – Leigh Leopards
Yet another big display from Tom Amone in their win over London.
9. Liam Horne – Castleford Tigers
What a performance from Liam Horne in the wing over Catalans.
10. Yusuf Aydin – Hull FC
Yusuf Aydin has been one of Hull’s most consistent performers in 2024, and he was big against Wigan.
11. Matty Storton – Hull KR
Ran his blood to water for Hull KR against Leeds.
12. Alex Mellor – Castleford Tigers
Another great effort from Alex Mellor as Castleford stunned Catalans.
13. Luke Yates – Warrington Wolves
Was tremendous on debut for Warrington.
Substitutes
14. Jez Litten – Hull KR
Impact off the bench got Hull KR over the line against Leeds.
15. Lachlan Lam – Leigh Leopards
Was in inspired form for Leigh in their easy win over London.
16. Jack Walker – Hull FC
A man-of-the-match performance from Jack Walker on his return in Hull’s win over Wigan.
17. Hugo Salabio – Huddersfield Giants
Had his best game in a Huddersfield shirt to date.
