Super League Team of the Week: Warrington Wolves, Castleford Tigers, Hull FC, Hull KR and Leigh Leopards dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express’ Team of the Week?

1. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves

Another week, another superb Matt Dufty performance in the win over St Helens.

2. Jake Bibby – Huddersfield Giants

A great performance from Jake Bibby in their win over Salford.

3. Rodrick Tai – Warrington Wolves

A brilliant display from Rodrick Tai in the win over Saints.

4. Ricky Leutele – Leigh Leopards

Was formidable in the win over London.

5. Jason Qareqare – Castleford Tigers

Qareqare was peppered all game against Catalans with high kicks, but he stood up so well.

6. Jack Charles – Hull FC

What a performance from the young halfback in the win over Wigan.

7. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR

Mikey Lewis was superb in Hull KR’s win over Leeds.

8. Tom Amone – Leigh Leopards

Yet another big display from Tom Amone in their win over London.

9. Liam Horne – Castleford Tigers

What a performance from Liam Horne in the wing over Catalans.

10. Yusuf Aydin – Hull FC

Yusuf Aydin has been one of Hull’s most consistent performers in 2024, and he was big against Wigan.

11. Matty Storton – Hull KR



Ran his blood to water for Hull KR against Leeds.

12. Alex Mellor – Castleford Tigers

Another great effort from Alex Mellor as Castleford stunned Catalans.

13. Luke Yates – Warrington Wolves

Was tremendous on debut for Warrington.

Substitutes

14. Jez Litten – Hull KR

Impact off the bench got Hull KR over the line against Leeds.

15. Lachlan Lam – Leigh Leopards

Was in inspired form for Leigh in their easy win over London.

16. Jack Walker – Hull FC



A man-of-the-match performance from Jack Walker on his return in Hull’s win over Wigan.

17. Hugo Salabio – Huddersfield Giants

Had his best game in a Huddersfield shirt to date.

