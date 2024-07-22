Super League Round 18 attendances: St Helens and Leeds Rhinos impress but four fall below 10,000

WHAT were the attendances like over the weekend?
St Helens 10-24 Warrington Wolves
13,135 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night
Huddersfield Giants 16-8 Salford Red Devils
4,119 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday night
Leigh Leopards 36-6 London Broncos
6,657 at the Leigh Sports Village on Friday night
Hull FC 24-22 Wigan Warriors
9,771 at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon
Leeds Rhinos 12-20 Hull KR
14,555 at AMT Headingley on Saturday afternoon
Castleford Tigers vs Catalans Dragons
7,331 at The Mend-a-Hose Jungle on Sunday afternoon
Click here to get the digital edition of League Express
Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express
League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.