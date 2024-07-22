Super League Round 18 attendances: St Helens and Leeds Rhinos impress but four fall below 10,000

WHAT were the attendances like over the weekend?

St Helens 10-24 Warrington Wolves

13,135 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night

Huddersfield Giants 16-8 Salford Red Devils

4,119 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday night

Leigh Leopards 36-6 London Broncos

6,657 at the Leigh Sports Village on Friday night

Hull FC 24-22 Wigan Warriors

9,771 at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Leeds Rhinos 12-20 Hull KR

14,555 at AMT Headingley on Saturday afternoon

Castleford Tigers vs Catalans Dragons

7,331 at The Mend-a-Hose Jungle on Sunday afternoon

