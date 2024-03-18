Super League top try, goal and points scorers after five rounds

ASH HANDLEY continues to lead the way in the Super League try-scoring charts, despite drawing a blank for the first time this season in Leeds’ defeat to St Helens last Friday.
Arthur Mourgue tops the goal-scoring rankings after kicking six in Catalans’ victory over Castleford on Saturday, while his try in that game – for a total 16-point haul – has put the Frenchman clear at the top for points scored as well.
TRIES
1 Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos) 7
2 Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors) 6
3 Matt Dufty (Warrington Wolves) 5
4 = Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves) 4
Peta Hiku (Hull KR) 4
Adam Swift (Huddersfield Giants) 4
Josh Thewlis (Warrington Wolves) 4
Jack Welsby (St Helens) 4
GOALS
1 Arthur Mourgue (Catalans Dragons) 21
2 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 19
3 Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 15
4 Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) 14
5 Adam Keighran (Wigan Warriors) 13
POINTS
1 Arthur Mourgue (Catalans Dragons) 54
2 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 39
3 Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 34
4 = Adam Keighran (Wigan Warriors) 30
Josh Thewlis (Warrington Wolves) 30