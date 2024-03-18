Super League top try, goal and points scorers after five rounds

ASH HANDLEY continues to lead the way in the Super League try-scoring charts, despite drawing a blank for the first time this season in Leeds’ defeat to St Helens last Friday.

Arthur Mourgue tops the goal-scoring rankings after kicking six in Catalans’ victory over Castleford on Saturday, while his try in that game – for a total 16-point haul – has put the Frenchman clear at the top for points scored as well.

TRIES

1 Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos) 7

2 Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors) 6

3 Matt Dufty (Warrington Wolves) 5

4 = Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves) 4

Peta Hiku (Hull KR) 4

Adam Swift (Huddersfield Giants) 4

Josh Thewlis (Warrington Wolves) 4

Jack Welsby (St Helens) 4

GOALS

1 Arthur Mourgue (Catalans Dragons) 21

2 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 19

3 Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 15

4 Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) 14

5 Adam Keighran (Wigan Warriors) 13

POINTS

1 Arthur Mourgue (Catalans Dragons) 54

2 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 39

3 Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 34

4 = Adam Keighran (Wigan Warriors) 30

Josh Thewlis (Warrington Wolves) 30