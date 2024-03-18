Featherstone Rovers and Craig Hall come to financial agreement after veteran breaks silence

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS and Craig Hall have come to a financial agreement after the latter broke his silence on being owed money for testimonial receipts for over a year.

Hall spent four seasons at the Millennium Stadium, registering over 600 points in 50 appearances for Rovers.

The 36-year-old enjoyed his testimonial year in 2023 after his services to the sport, but he took to social media to reveal that he has not yet received gate receipts for his testimonial game against Hull KR last season.

Hall posted on X and Instagram, saying: “It’s been almost 14 months since my testimonial game at Featherstone Rovers and I have still not received payment from the club.

“I have been given multiple dates promising payment, but each date that passes, I’m given a new message or simply ignored.

“Considering the game was back in January 2023, I’m extremely disappointed in the club’s effort to make any payment since then.

“I was first told, back in October 2023, the payment would be split over two months – those payments were never made.

“Since then, I have been given more and more dates, along with different reasons as to why payment hasn’t been made.

“I’ve been patient and understand, but this is just not good enough!”

Hall is now at Doncaster after making the off-season move to South Yorkshire, but League Express understands that the veteran received a payment from Rovers over the weekend with an agreement being reached between the two parties that will see the 36-year-old be given the rest by the end of the week.

