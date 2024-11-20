Super League veteran Sam Tomkins is “sick of seeing” this issue in rugby league

SUPER LEAGUE veteran Sam Tomkins has explained why he is “sick of seeing” water carriers and physios on the pitch in rugby league games.

Tomkins, who came out of retirement to help the Catalans Dragons towards the back end of the 2024 Super League season, will be going round again as a player in 2025 after etching a deal with the French side for next year.

However, the 35-year-old still has an important role to play as a pundit with Sky Sports. And, he was a guest on Sky Sports’ The Bench podcast with Jon Wilkin and Jenna Brooks when asked to describe what he would get rid of in rugby league.

“Water carriers and physios,” Tomkins said on Sky Sports’ The Bench podcast.

““I’m sick of seeing the certain teams that will send on two physios and a water boy, and they’re constantly on the field.

“They’ve all got an earpiece in and some clubs have been warned for it. They are supposed to be going on to the field to check a player. You see it all the time as teams that just have them on the field.

“I feel like when we’re watching from a stand, when you look on that field, you want to see blue against white.

“On TV, it’s like you’ve got the close in of the tackle and you can’t see it, but when you’re in a stadium, you look on and you’ve just got like four or five orange shirts dotted about. I feel like they shouldn’t come on the field unless someone’s injured.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast