Wests Tigers boss Benji Marshall wants John Bateman gone amidst players’ union decision

WESTS TIGERS head coach Benji Marshall wants John Bateman gone.

That’s according to Fox Sports which has revealed that the Concord club is waiting patiently to move on the former Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors back-rower.

The last straw that broke the camel’s back for the Tigers, according to Fox Sports, was the disagreement between Bateman and the club over the return date for pre-season for the England international.

Wests called Bateman to return on December 21 from his loan deal at Warrington, with the Tigers getting that date confirmed by the Rugby League Players’ Association in order to find out exactly when he was due back in training.

However, that would mean the 31-year-old returning from England to Australia for just one day of training – with Wests breaking up for Christmas the day after.

Wests insisted Bateman return for that one day of training, but Bateman’s manager, Isaac Moses, was able to change the RLPA’s return date by providing evidence that the second-rower made corporate appearances in the week after playing his final game for Warrington, which in effect extended his annual leave.

Of course, there does seem to be light at the end of the tunnel for both Wests and Bateman, with Manly Sea Eagles keen to add the 31-year-old to their roster for 2025 and beyond.

Bateman still has two years left to run on his deal at Wests.

