Super League’s Covid-19 crisis deepens as Wakefield players test positive

Super League has been plunged into further crisis after two Wakefield players tested positive for Covid-19.

The pair returned positive tests after undergoing an antigen test on Monday. One of those players featured in the weekend’s game with Warrington.

It leaves their game with Leeds on Thursday in major doubt though the RFL claim a decision will not be made until tomorrow morning. However, with Catalans still unable to play, it leaves a real prospect of Leeds being without a game this week.

Wakefield have cancelled tomorrow’s planned training session.

Wakefield played Catalans the week before, after which three Dragons players tested positive. Two Wakefield players were forced to self-isolate as a result of the RFL’s track and trace system.

The Dragons, meanwhile, have recorded two further positive tests over the weekend, though the latest round of testing on Monday provided no further cases.